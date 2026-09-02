This collection of shoot lunch recipes has been inspired by a lot of the shoot lunches I have cooked for – appealing particularly to a younger crowd or those who shoot a lot and therefore want to enjoy relatively light dishes. (If you’re looking for shoot lunches for warmer weather, see our ideas for shoot lunch salads.)

To start

It is always useful to start your feast with a soup. It is ready to go when the crowds arrive.

My pheasant, leek and potato soup with cream and cognac is rich, hearty and best saved for the coldest day. It can be made smooth or chunky, depending on preference.

Meaty, chunky and filling. Squash, pearl barley and pancetta soup is also welcoming on a chilly day. Make it as thick or smooth as you want.

A minestrone soup is almost a meal in itself and a good way of using up left-over fridge veg. Hearty and delicious.

Mains

Who doesn’t love a pie?

This pheasant, madeira and kale pie with cheddar and caraway pastry will warm the cockles and the filling is deliciously creamy.

My stalkers’ pie replaces beef with venison and will have hungry guns asking for seconds.

Curry can be amazing at a shoot lunch. I have created a recipe for partridge biryani that has proven very popular.

If you want to serve up pheasant then present it in this recipe for Pheasant Kerala curry, which is spicy, warming and best served with rice and naan bread.

Other ideas for mains

A casserole always goes down well and of course can be made ahead. Try this venison casserole recipe with prunes, armagnac and crispy chestnuts.

Staying with the venison theme, you could try making pumpkin, venison and bean chilli.

And finally, my slow-cooked venison in barbecue sauce with winter coleslaw is a sure-fire winner.

Something sweet

See guests back into the field with the taste of something sweet.

For this fruit and almond tart you can use whatever fruit you have to hand or stored in the freezer from last season. It can be served warm or cold and with a generous dollop of crème fraîche.

You should certainly offer a pudding that includes chocolate and this pear, chocolate, walnut and sour-cream cake will fill in the gaps.

What is it is about puddings? This rum and ginger sticky toffee pudding puts a boozy twist on a classic and is guaranteed to be met with delight.

Lastly, how about my brandy and orange panettone pudding?

You might also like to read: is your shoot lunch up to scratch?

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Main image: Sarah Farnsworth