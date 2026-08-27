Experience the thrill: get tickets for Defender Burghley 2026 and vote for Stamford’s best dressed shop window

Defender Burghley Horse Trials frequently ranks in the Top 10 of UK Sporting Events* and in 2026 will take place from Thursday, 3 September to Sunday, 6 September. Held in the magnificent Burghley Park outside Stamford in Lincolnshire it is a popular international sporting event.

The nearby beautiful Lincolnshire town of Stamford makes a perfect backdrop and once again visitors during the horse trials will enjoy viewing the Best Dressed Window Competition, in which shops, salons, galleries and businesses compete to create a window celebrating the world-famous equestrian event.

Cast your vote for best window

New this year is a prize for the People’s Favourite window, with voting now open until midday on 28 August here.

Martyn Johnson, Event Director of Defender Burghley Horse Trials said: “We hope this competition reminds local people to enjoy the sport, style and sociability of the horse trials, and to remind Burghley Horse Trials visitors to explore, shop and dine in Stamford while they are here.”

Get tickets for your visit to Defender Burghley here.

Images: Burghley/ Lyndsay Ford

* Deloitte