Burghley Champion Rosalind Canter celebrates her new plaque on Winners’ Avenue

Burghley Horse Trials winners are honoured with a plaque on the specially planted Winners' Avenue at Burghley and this year it was the turn of Rosalind Canter, winner of the 2025 Defender Burghley Horse Trials.

Rosalind (Ros) Canter arrived to unveil her commemorative plaque and brought along her baby Seneh, with whom she was pregnant at the time of her victory last year. She was joined by five-time former Burghley winner Ginny Elliot and Defender Burghley had also invited Lordships Graffalo’s owners, Michele and Archie Saul.

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The group reflected on what it takes to become a Burghley champion.

“When I was growing up, I was in awe of all these names,” said Ros, walking the avenue with Ginny, whom she had not met properly before. “Growing up, I loved watching videos of you,” she added, admitting that she almost knew by heart the commentary on some of her “Thrills and Spills” eventing videos from the 1990s.

Memories

Walking past her own winner’s plaques from the 1980s, Ginny shared memories from the times when cross-country was preceded by the roads and tracks phases, and riders had to meet a minimum weight: “I think I had to carry two stones of lead.”

Ginny discussed the time Night Cap famously crammed a stride into a bounce of bullfinches en route to his 1984 win, and the year victory hung in the balance on Master Craftsman as she completely forgot the showjumping course. “He was really difficult showjumping; I was concentrating so hard on all the bits I had to do to help the situation… and I went completely blank. But a guardian angel tapped me on the shoulder and said, ‘Turn right, you fool!’…

Her penultimate Burghley win came on Murphy Himself, a charismatic grey who was so strong she later passed the ride to Ian Stark.

“I literally had no control,” remembered Ginny. “I had to wrap the reins around my hand but he kept pulling and pulling. But had he not taken off we’d never have got inside the time and won.

“I’ve had so many hiccups; you never seem to have a hiccup…you’re just a joy to watch.”

Resilient

Ros insisted that there’s a moment of panic during every competition she does — “but it’s whether people notice or not.

“Last year’s Burghley came with extra pressures because I was nearly five months pregnant… there is always a story behind a win and that’s what makes each one very special. It is a constant juggling act but having the children and all those extra dimensions makes me a little bit more resilient.”

Plaques

Michele Saul added: “For Walter and Ros to win Burghley again last year was truly amazing and to see the plaques was very special. It is the first time I’d had the privilege of meeting Ginny — she was so kind to come and very generous with her knowledge and anecdotes.”

Ginny concluded: “Ros is an extraordinary competitor and rider – one of the best I’ve seen for a very long time. The fact she thinks I might have had an influence is very nice for me, but she is extraordinary, and she’ll be there for a long time to come.”

History

“Winners’ Avenue is synonymous with Burghley’s history and unique within our sport,” added Event Director Martyn Johnson. “It was very special to bring together past and present Burghley champions to reflect on how becoming a Burghley champion changes your life, and to be joined by Lordships Graffalo’s owners Archie and Michele Saul, who, like Ros, are Lincolnshire based.

“As Ginny said, the heart always beats a little faster when you arrive at Burghley. It’s truly a special place for any equestrian fan, and particularly special for those who have won here.”

Find out more about plans for 2026 Defender Burghley, and buy tickets at the most preferential rate here.