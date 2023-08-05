The Defender Burghley Horse Trials are a high spot in the calendar of many Field readers. Not only is the horsepower on offer second to none but the Burghley shopping…
Reviews
Miroku MK38 Sporter review
We look at a Grade 3 30in Miroku MK38 Sporter. Featuring Teague multichokes and 3in chambers proofed for steel, this competition gun has a single selective, inertia-operated trigger and a…
Arrizabalaga sidelock side-by-side
This month’s test focuses on a best 32in Arrizabalaga sidelock side-by-side pigeon gun. It is equipped with an inertia- operated, non-selective single trigger, a flat file-cut rib and chokes fixed…
EJ Churchill Hercules gun review
This month we look at two EJ Churchill Hercules guns. The guns, a 12-bore and a 20-bore, are over-and-unders made in association with Battista Rizzini in northern Italy but benefit…
Franchi Esprit side-by-side
This month we look at a Franchi Esprit side-by-side 20-bore from GMK. It has a single selective trigger, multi-chokes and weighs just 5lb 12oz. Our test gun has 28in steel-shot-friendly,…
Arrieta sidelock over-and-under
This month’s test gun, made in Eibar, is a best-quality sidelock over-and-under from the relaunched firm of Arrieta. It is a 12-bore and weighs just under 7lb 3oz, a good…
Browning 525 Game Tradition Light
THIS month’s test gun is a 20-bore Browning 525 Game Tradition Light, tipping the scales at just under 6lb 5oz (so, light but not ultralight). It is distinguished by an…
William Powell Princeps
Smart-looking and pleasing to shoot, the William Powell Princeps, an elegant over-and-under, is an excellent all-rounder and can be made with bespoke stock dimensions at no extra cost – what’s…
Manor & Co 10-bore side-by-side
This month’s test gun is splendidly different – a Manor & Co 10-bore side-by- side weighing in at 9½lb even with its relatively short 26in barrels. I’ve used the word…
AYA De Luxe No 2 side-by-side
Having a pair of side-by-sides to test is a luxury and Michael Yardley, after having a hand in the specification of the guns, takes even more pleasure when he takes…