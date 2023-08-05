Reviews

to

Showing reviews 1–10 of 162

Miroku MK38 Sporter

We look at a Grade 3 30in Miroku MK38 Sporter. Featuring Teague multichokes and 3in chambers proofed for steel, this competition gun has a single selective, inertia-operated trigger and a…

Arrizabalaga sidelock side-by-side

This month’s test focuses on a best 32in Arrizabalaga sidelock side-by-side pigeon gun. It is equipped with an inertia- operated, non-selective single trigger, a flat file-cut rib and chokes fixed…

EJ Churchill Hercules

This month we look at two EJ Churchill Hercules guns. The guns, a 12-bore and a 20-bore, are over-and-unders made in association with Battista Rizzini in northern Italy but benefit…

Our rating:  

Franchi Esprit side-by-side

This month we look at a Franchi Esprit side-by-side 20-bore from GMK. It has a single selective trigger, multi-chokes and weighs just 5lb 12oz. Our test gun has 28in steel-shot-friendly,…

arrieta sidelock over-and-under

This month’s test gun, made in Eibar, is a best-quality sidelock over-and-under from the relaunched firm of Arrieta. It is a 12-bore and weighs just under 7lb 3oz, a good…

Browning 525 Game Tradition Light

THIS month’s test gun is a 20-bore Browning 525 Game Tradition Light, tipping the scales at just under 6lb 5oz (so, light but not ultralight). It is distinguished by an…

william powell princeps

Smart-looking and pleasing to shoot, the William Powell Princeps, an elegant over-and-under, is an excellent all-rounder and can be made with bespoke stock dimensions at no extra cost – what’s…

10-bore side-by-side

This month’s test gun is splendidly different – a Manor & Co 10-bore side-by- side weighing in at 9½lb even with its relatively short 26in barrels. I’ve used the word…

Having a pair of side-by-sides to test is a luxury and Michael Yardley, after having a hand in the specification of the guns, takes even more pleasure when he takes…