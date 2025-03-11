This gun review concerns a Fabarm Autumn Elite 20-bore: a 28in-barrelled, trigger-plate side-by-side with single selective trigger. It is a bells-and-whistles version of the firm’s Autumn model, with silver nitride coin finish, open scroll laser engraving, (fairly restrained) gold gamebird inlays and upgraded wood. The basic Autumn, which may still appeal to traditionalists, has chemically applied colour case hardening (emulating the look of the classic bonemeal process) without the goldwork.

First impressions of the Elite are of a smart gun: a sort of mini pigeon gun that is quite boldly, but tastefully, decorated. Some might do without the gold birds but they suit the character of the gun. Not much separates the two Autumn models in price: £3,495 for the Elite and £3,350 for the plainer version. There is also a standard 12-bore Classis (from which the Autumn guns have evolved) and a deluxe Classis Grade IV with sideplates. The former has relatively sparse but pleasant scrollwork, while the latter is a deluxe model boasting full coverage with more elaborate bird and dog hunting scenes (again lasered).

The test gun weighs in at a handy 6lb 11oz, balancing about ½in forward of the hinge point. This is mid-weight for a machine-made 28in 20-bore and suits the configuration and style well. The monobloc barrels are equipped with Inner HP multichokes and a concave game 8-6mm rib, and are fleur-de-lys steel shot proofed at 1,630 bar (a figure that reportedly prompted some other major manufacturers to revisit their designs to match it). They are bored using Fabarm’s interesting Tribore system, more of which shortly.

The rounded-blade single trigger here is inertia operated with a selector on the safety thumbpiece. It is matched to a particularly well-proportioned full-pistol grip without palm swell that has good depth forward and hence plenty of purchase: better than many side-by-sides. There is also an excellent, slim, semi-beavertail fore-end with a splinter option available. The lasered chequering is in classic panels with neat bordering, and the oil finish to the pleasantly figured stock is also good. Continuing with positives, I liked the wooden butt plate, and the length of pull was sensible for a single-trigger game gun at 14¾in but the stock was too low. Ours measured 1½in and 2⅜in for drop at nose of comb and heel respectively. The heel wants to be cranked up at least ¼in as a standard measurement. Otherwise you may lose the bead when the gun is elevated with normal cheek pressure. This is easily addressed, though, and may be temporarily remedied with a comb raiser.

Moving to the business end, the 3inchambered barrels are monobloc and built to Fabarm’s Tribore plan from deep-drilled, cryogenically frozen (stress relieved) tubes. The workmanship is sound, although my preference for this gun would have been for a flat file-cut pigeon rib instead of a concave. The Tribore scheme employs a bore that diminishes diameter in steps as you move towards the muzzles. Immediately in front of the chamber, the forcing cone leads to a back-bored section of barrel. This leads on to a tapered section of about 20cm. At the muzzle end there are flush-fitting chokes combining a long conic section with radiused walls with a short, parallel-wall cylinder. Fabarm calls this ‘Hyperbolic’.

Fabarm (aka Fabbrica Bresciana Armi SpA) has been in the gun business for more than 100 years and its busy, hi-tech factory is located in Brescia. On visiting, I was surprised by the sheer scale of the operation and the number of CNC machines constantly running, some 24/7. There is traditional benchwork in evidence as well, notably where barrels are put together, and on final regulation. Fabarm is now owned by Caesar Guerini, to whom it had long supplied parts. About 10 years ago Guerini bought a 50% stake, which subsequently increased to full ownership; however, the brands remain separate.

Fabarm Autumn Elite 20-bore- technical

Fabarm side-by-sides are unusual in having four lumps rather than the usual two, as perfected by James Purdey in his ‘double bite snap action’ (first patented in 1863 and since much copied but not, recently at least, by Fabarm). Whether the Fabarm fourlump plan is over-engineering might be debated but no one will criticise it for lack of strength. It is particularly neatly done here in 20-bore too. It dares to be different. I have long harboured a suspicion that stiffly locked actions may improve shooting qualities by reducing action flex on firing, because side-by-sides and single barrels with top extensions seem to shoot flatter than those without. The Fabarm does not have a top extension like a Greener, Merkel or Westley but the effects may be similar and warrant experimental verification. The monobloc barrels of the Fabarm are not the hammer-forged norm either. They are deep drilled from bar stock and taper bored to a clever stepped plan as previously noted.

Shooting impressions

The Autumn Elite was pleasing to shoot: the weight was right and the grip and fore-end were superb. The palm swell seen on some Fabarm side-by-sides is absent, and the gun is better for it. Although the stock is a bit low the Fabarm still feels good in the hands, solid but willing to move without excess effort. An inertia-operated trigger did not malfunction using various Lyalvale cartridges, and the shape of the trigger-blade was good. The gun was controllable and shot without excessive recoil. A flat rib would be a bonus, as would a little more action gape. We have tested several of these Fabarm side-by-sides. Always strongly made, they have improved finish and shoot well. They deserve more attention. Handling much like an over-and-under, they are future-proofed for steel, and come cased with a 10-year guarantee.

Fabarm Autumn Elite 20-bore

RRP: £3,495

Anglo Italian Arms, Unit 10, Birchy Cross Business Centre, Solihull B94 5DN; 01564 742477

Caesar Guerini