The Game Fair is back this year and returns to Ragley Estate

The Game Fair is always a popular event for people passionate about country pursuits and this year makes a return to the Ragley Estate in Warwickshire on Friday 25 to Sunday 27 July 2025. Campers will be pleased to hear that the event managers have introduced the Caravan and Motorhome Club as hosts for a pop-up campsite at the event.

Ragley Hall is the residence of the 9th Marquess of Hertford and is surrounded by 450 acres of beautifully landscaped gardens and parkland. As ever, there will be plenty for fieldsports enthusiasts, with clay shooting and an airgun range, gundogs, fishing and food plus Gunmakers’ Row and country clothing.

Lord Hertford, the 9th Marquess of Hertford, is delighted by the return of the show to Ragley: “The Game Fair brings together people who share my enthusiasm for celebrating the British countryside. Country sports have long been entwined with the need to care for our environment, which is something we take very seriously at Ragley, and this event plays an important role in educating and connecting visitors and rural businesses.”

Camping organisation

Established in 1907, the Caravan and Motorhome Club is Europe’s largest touring community, supporting caravanners, motorhomers, campervanners, campers, roof tenters and glampers in exploring the UK and Europe. With pitches starting from £50 a night at the event, camping visitors can enjoy a three or five night stay on a 10m x 10m pitch for their caravan, motorhome, roof tent or campervan. The 1,300 grass pitches are available with or without electric hookup and there will be a shuttle service from the campsite to the main show entrance, so you’re never far from the action, plus dogs are welcome too.

Brian Morgan, Head of Communications and Events at the Caravan and Motorhome Club comments: “The Game Fair is a highlight for outdoor enthusiasts, and we’re excited to bring our experience in delivering top-quality camping facilities to make their stay as enjoyable as possible. Our team is dedicated to creating a welcoming and comfortable environment so visitors can focus on making the most of this incredible event.”

Managing Director of The Game Fair, James Gower adds, “We are delighted to return to Ragley next year, the historic estate provides the perfect backdrop for the event. We are working hard to bring our loyal visitors an event to remember with three days of unrivalled countryside sport, hospitality and tradition.”

Visit The Game Fair for tickets and camping packages.