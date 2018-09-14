What are the benefits of advertising on thefield.co.uk?

What are the benefits of advertising on thefield.co.uk?

– Advertising on The Field online is quick, easy to set up and cost effective

– It is a quick and easy way to get passionate shooters to visit your website.

– It is very easy to set up with lead times of less than a week.

– You get what you pay for and you never pay more than you expect.

– Online advertising can generate direct response, canvas opinion & raise awareness of your company.

Where on www.thefield.co.uk can I advertise?

– Your advert can appear on any page on the website and what you pay depends on where your advert appears.

– Run of site adverts can appear on any page within the site, be it the home page, news page, forum or gun tests etc. This option means that your advert will be seen by any of our users regardless of their interest.

– Trade directory adverts can appear in any individual category of the ShootingUK Online Trade Directory.

What size of advert can I have?

– All our run of site, and premium pages can host a banner, button or mpu style advert.

– Adverts in our trade directory can be either a banner or a large button.

How do I design an advert, what do I need to supply?

You have two options available:

– Either pay an agency to produce an advert for you according to our specification

– Or you can take advantage of our free advert design service. Speak to one of our sales team who can talk you through the simple process of producing one of our standard format banner or buttons.

How much does it cost?

Online advertising is very cost effective because you only ever pay for what you get. You can choose a fixed rate in our trade directory or buttons, or you can choose a cost per thousand option anywhere else one the site.

Cost per thousand (CPM)

– Cost per thousand options are charged according to the number of page views your advert receives. This literally means that you pay for the number of times your advert is seen by The Field online users.

– You decide how many times you would like your advert to be seen, and over what period of time, and our sophisticated software does the rest.

– We guarantee that your advert will be seen at least the number of times you pay for, and if it is seen more times than agreed, you still only pay what was agreed up front. You never pay more than the agreed rate.

Rates:

– Run of site leader board per month

– £500 for 25,000 impression / size 728 x 90

– Run of site bill board per month

– £625 for 25,000 impression / size 970 x 250

– Run of site MPU per month

– £500 for 25,000 impression / size 300 x 250

– Run of site Double MPU per month

– £625 for 25,000 impressions / size 300 x 600

– Tennancy Buttons

– £750 (plus VAT) run throughout the site and seen on every page

Print

The Field Magazine is the champion of Britain’s countryside, published every month. To advertise in The Field magazine or for more information please contact your relevant department:

Display and Classified



Becky Norris 07929 369 204

Charlene Burr 07815 712 678

Felicity Bateman-Wood 01252 555 305

Property Display Sales

Paul Ward 07946 513 309



Head of Market

Stuart Duncan

