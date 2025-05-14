This test looks at the latest model of Maxum over-and under from Caesar Guerini, imported by Anglo Italian Arms in Solihull. It is a 30in 20-bore with a single selective trigger and a solid, tapered sighting rib. The gun, proofed for high-performance steel (up to 1/2 choke) at 1,320 bar and supplied with five multi-chokes, hits the scales a whisker under 7lb – on the money for a machine-made 20-bore.

First impressions are good: the coin-finished gun looks smart with deep, laser-cut scroll engraving to the side plates and action body. Wood is well figured and finished, and the rounded, slim fore-end is what many will want. An open-radius full-pistol grip replaces the round-knob semi-pistol seen previously on this model. A similar grip shape graced the discontinued Essex model, and is still used on the slightly less expensive Magnus Deluxe as well as the extra-finish Apex and Forum guns. The semi-pistol grip of the old Maxum worked well. It provided efficient purchase and didn’t cramp the hand. This ‘new’ grip does not cramp the hand either but offers even better muzzle control. It is, in my opinion, the best grip for a production 20-bore game gun yet conceived (Rizzini offers similarly efficient patterns).

I asked Anglo Italian Arms to supply the new Maxum for testing because I normally shoot a pair of Maxum 20-bores (32in guns in my case, although I also use a 30in). They work well and I was keen to try the latest. When Guerinis first started coming into the country in 2005, I specified the stock measurements (but not the grip). So, I have had a long relationship with the guns and watched the marque develop a UK market share. The 32in guns I shoot are equipped with the semi-pistol stock, while my 30in gun has the open-sweep, fullish pistol like the Maxum on test. This slightly, but significantly, improves recoil and line control. I have also come to favour 30in over 32in barrels for game shooting because they handle so instinctively. (Read: Caesar Guerini Maxum Limited review)

Let us consider the rest of the gun. Barrels here are monobloc and future proofed for steel as noted. They are well put together. Guerini was not always strong on barrel finish but that is long behind the firm; these are well presented with a particularly good 8mm to 6mm tapered rib. The action is attractively decorated but also well engineered (mechanical components carry a 10-year guarantee) and the barrel-to-action jointing is sound. Function of the top-lever and combined safety/ barrel selector are all good, and the former has a well-sized thumbpiece. The action of the safety/selector is positive and not too small, and the barrel selector is precise.

One surprise from the gun was that the inertia-block single trigger operated merely on the fall of the hammer – which was sufficient to trip the mechanism – and did not require live firing. I am told this does not apply to every gun: it’s a bit of a lottery in the manufacturing process (and probably relates to the springing of the inertia block). About one in three emerges from the end of the production line with what is effectively a mechanical trigger. I certainly would not complain.

Meanwhile, as my enthusiasm is apparent, I will note what a good game gun a 30in 20-bore is, especially one like this of medium weight with sideplates bringing mass to the middle. I sometimes joke that a 30in 20-bore is always right. The point is that they seem to match or exceed the handling qualities of a best golden-era 12-bore side-by-side at a fraction of the cost while offering more reliability. Any negative comment about the test gun? The stock is a little low at heel. Guerini game gun measurements seem to have crept down a little since I specified 2⅛in. This one is 2⅜in.

Caesar Guerini Maxum Technical

There is little mechanically innovative about the Maxum. This is not a weakness. The uncomplicated trigger-plate action has been refined over the past few decades in Brescia. Several manufacturers use a similar pattern that has evolved to become an Italian over-and-under equivalent of the Anson & Deeley.

It has the usual Woodward-type trunnion hinging, while bolting is Browning inspired: a full-width slot bite machined into the monobloc sits under the bottom chamber mouth. The action is a little higher than on a Beretta or Perazzi. This is potentially advantageous in a 20-bore, providing opportunity for an almost perfect grip shape, but arguably less so in a 12-bore. There is a single cocking bar positioned centrally in the action and equally straightforward spring-loaded ejectors. Rebounding hammers are powered by coil springs. Manufacture is predominantly by CNC, with the action body beginning as a nickel-chrome-moly steel forging and barrels drilled from 42CrMo4 bar stock.

Shooting impressions

I expected good things from the Maxum. Even with a slightly low comb on the gun, I engaged some tough 50-yard crossers and broke five of the first half-dozen. I am a fan of the 30in sideplated, machine-made 20-bore. They are well suited to British game shooting. Sideplates put more weight in the middle, improving dynamic handling. Regarding barrel length, 30in is ideal but 32in works well too (though it may need a little more conscious ‘driving’ mid-swing). The solid, tapered rib is excellent. Grip and fore-end are near perfect: the grip is not too tightly radiused but has good depth – one can really hold on to the gun efficiently and point it precisely. A lipless fore-end is well proportioned, and the gun controls recoil well and shoots naturally. It looks good. What more do you want? Highly recommended.

Caesar Guerini