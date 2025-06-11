This test spotlights the latest Sako Finnlight model 90 rifle, imported by GMK of Fareham. Both Sako – once, and rather remarkably, owned by the Finnish Red Cross – and GMK are now part of the expanding Beretta empire. We have tested a Sako 90 before but this gun, a stainless .308, has a new integral Picatinny rail (a welcome feature seen in other recent 90s), a synthetic stock with a clever button-adjustable comb and a 20in hammer-forged, fluted barrel threaded for a moderator.

First impressions Sako Finnlight 90

First impressions are of a practical, modern hunting rifle of mid-weight (7lb) with good proportions and intriguing, quite trendy, specification. The integral Picatinny rail between the front and rear bridge of the action is probably the standout feature. This will be popular as it accommodates so many sighting options, including ubiquitous Weaver-type scope mounts that are more easily obtainable and typically less expensive than Sako’s own Optilocks. The well-conceived stock is a green-grey synthetic with rubberised inserts on the grip and fore-end. Sako refers to these as ‘synthetic leather’ but they feel and look like rubber. An ambidextrous grip, with slight palm swells either side, offers excellent purchase. The rounded fore-end is slim but well proportioned and like the butt fitted with a quick-detachable sling-swivel socket. The butt incorporates a spring-adjustable comb similar to that seen in previous Finnlights. It is activated by a push button on the right side that lies almost flush. This worked efficiently but aluminium pillars might have been preferable to the black polymer ones present.

The Sako Finnlight 90 is offered in various models with carbon-fibre, fibreglass and wooden stocks as well as the synthetic-stocked variant under test, which impresses in nearly all respects – including its price. Although the adjustable comb appears relatively insubstantial when raised, it does its job well and the stock itself generally inspires confidence with good shapes and gripping surfaces. It feels more solid than some synthetics.

Without giving too much away on the shooting front, this Sako Finnlight 90 was consistently and predictably accurate on range. Much of this may be put down to evolved design. Key components include the free-floating, cold hammer-forged barrel and the flat receiver bedding system (arguably more efficient than rounded bedding designs). Sako notes: ‘The Sako 90 bedding with its steel recoil lug and fine-tuned surfaces work together to ensure that all components return to the same state after each shot, enabling repeatable accuracy.’ Accuracy during testing was also aided by an excellent Steiner Ranger 4 6-24×56 scope that GMK kindly provided with a set of particularly solid Burris six-screw mounts.

This gun with its twin TRG sniper rifle-type plunger ejectors throws the spent case sideways more positively than before. The 85, like the 75 before it, had a spring-loaded ejector blade in its receiver. Occasionally this could push the round up (more likely if it was a longer cartridge) as the action was opened. This could cause a failure if the cartridge case hit the scope body and fell back into the magazine area.

The 90 also offers a substantially improved adjustable trigger mechanism with a choice of five different pull weights set simply by means of a torque key placed through the trigger-guard bow, and the position of the (widened) trigger-blade is adjustable too.

As with the 85, the safety on the Sako 90 allows the bolt to be lifted with the safety still on by means of an extra small button positioned between the main safety lever and the bolt handle. Both trigger and bolt are locked when the right-sided safety is brought back; an action that may be accomplished easily and almost silently with rear hand thumb. Assuming the barrel is pointing in a safe direction, the bolt may be opened with safety remaining on by depressing this button and lifting the bolt and pulling it back. Thus, a round might be removed from the chamber.

Technical

The Sako 90 is a development of the 75 and 85 rifles that came before it. First seen in 1996, the 75 boasted a three-lug bolt and reduced, 60-degree bolt lift. The 85 introduced a semicontrolled feed. This functioned like a conventional push feed initially, the extractor only engaging the round as it chambered. In the 90 series guns, the fixed blade ejector of the 75 and 85 is replaced with twin plunger ejectors, as seen on a Sako TRG sniper rifle. This is an improved push-feed design with the double plungers ensuring extremely reliable operation. The action has also been strengthened by the addition of a machined-in Picatinny rail connecting front and rear bridges of the action. This is narrowed centrally to facilitate function. The rifling twist rate of 10:1 should suit lead and monolithic copper/ copper-alloy bullets.

Shooting impressions

When I shot the Sako Finnlight 90, I brought an older, synthetic stock .308 85 on range for comparison. Both shot well but the Finnlight seemed to handle and balance better. The stock was especially well conceived with a push buttonadjustable comb. Each rifle weighed around 7lb, and neither recoiled excessively. The single-stage trigger on the 90 was a little heavy out of the box but easily adjusted. The gun managed sub-MOA (minute of angle) groups with a variety of loads. This Sako was not picky about ammunition but performed particularly well with Federal 150gr soft points. It was an accurate, user-friendly rifle – fast and smooth cycling with the 60-degree-lift bolt and excellent bolt shape. Ergonomics were great. Top-up loading with the big 30mm Steiner scope in place was no issue. My companion Geoff, an experienced rifleman whose club range we were shooting upon, noted: “They’ve not gone for gimmicks, it’s a good, solid modern working rifle.” I can only concur. I liked the Finnlight 90 a lot, and the price is sensible too.

Sako 90 Finnlight .308

RRP: £1,970

GMK