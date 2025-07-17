Airgun expert Mat Manning tells you everything you need to know

Airguns are a brilliant way to get your first experience of shooting sports and learn how to be a safe, accurate shot. They are quiet, easy to operate and can be used in the garden. Even very young people can shoot airguns under adult supervision. I started out toppling tin cans in the backyard with my uncle when I was only 10 years old. Almost 40 years on, I still love shooting airguns and have made some great friends through the sport.

What is an airgun?

An airgun is a gun that uses a blast of compressed air to propel pellets downrange. Their comparatively low power makes them excellent for introducing young people to shooting sports.

What ammunition do you use?

Most airguns are designed to fire pellets, which are shaped like tiny shuttlecocks. High-powered airguns can also fire solid slugs, which look more like bullets. Roundhead (or domed) pellets are the best choice when starting out as they tend to shoot accurately from most airguns. (Read our airgun guide – what to shoot and what to buy.)

How does an airgun work?

There are two main types of airgun and they work in different ways:

1. Pre-charged These airguns have a tank or cylinder that is filled with compressed air. Pull the trigger and a measured pulse of air is released with virtually no recoil. They are easy to shoot but usually cost a bit more than the other type of airgun and require charging equipment to refill them with air.

2. Recoiling The other category are recoiling models. They are powered either by a spring or gas strut (often referred to as a gas ram). When the trigger is pulled, the spring or strut is released, driving a piston forward and blasting compressed air behind the pellet to thrust it down the barrel.

Top tip for dealing with the recoil – hold the gun securely but gently so that it recoils in the same way, following the same path, for every shot.

How to shoot safely

Shooting an airgun in the garden is a great way to become a safe, proficient shot. Just remember to have a robust backstop in place as it is illegal for pellets to pass beyond your property. The best backstop is a purposemade steel pellet trap that will stop the ammunition you fire from a sub (under)- 12ft/lb airgun.

Remember: always place your pellet trap in front of a wall or large concrete slab just in case a shot strays wide of the mark.

What targets to use?

Card and paper targets are great for setting up an airgun – they show exactly where each pellet strikes and clearly reveal how accurate your shooting is. Most pellet traps are designed to hold this type of target. There are all sorts of designs available – choose one with a clear target area.

Metal spinners and knock-down targets – which spin or fall down when you hit them in the right place – are great fun, especially at longer distances. Use them to make your practice sessions more exciting after getting your basic technique right.

How to shoot accurately

Airguns can feel heavy at first, so use support if you need it. If you’re shooting from a bench, use one or two cushions to take some of the weight. Shooting sticks can be used to keep an airgun steady when shooting from kneeling or standing positions.

Remember: an airgun pellet has a curved flight path as gravity pulls it towards the ground. Shooting those paper targets will reveal how high or low you need to aim to keep shots on target at various ranges.

Important legal stuff

If you are under the age of 18 you can’t own an airgun but anyone aged 14 to 17 can legally borrow a sub-12ft/lb airgun and use it unsupervised on private land where they have permission to shoot. Those aged under 14 can use airguns under close supervision by someone aged 21 or over.

You need to obtain an Air Weapon Certificate (AWC) to own a sub-12ft/lb airgun in Scotland. Full details on this and the general licences relating to the control of pest species can be found on the BASC website.