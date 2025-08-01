If you’ve received a sought-after invitation to go grouse shooting, then you’ll want your attire to be up to the mark. Here is our guide.

While we cannot improve your natural shooting abilities (although you might like to read George Digweed’s grouse shooting tips here), we CAN advise you on what to wear grouse shooting and how to blend in seamlessly on the grouse moor.

Driven grouse shoots are more formal than walked-up shoots. Follow our advice below and you can be confident you’re dressed correctly.

Colours for grouse shooting

Bright, white colours are likely to spook the birds. So when you’re heading to the moor you need clothing in muted, natural tones. Look at the natural colours of the moorland and you’ll get the picture: deep greens, browns, subtle pinks or purples. Although the idea is to blend in with your surroundings, camo is definitely not appropriate. (Read The Field’s top 12 tips for grouse shooting

Footwear for grouse shooting

A good pair of sturdy, lace-up boots that support your ankles are favoured by many. They should be worn in but not worn out. Something water resistant and breathable, comfortable and (see above) in darker, muted shades. Peat hags can be tricky to navigate, and spraining an ankle up on the top of the hill would be tiresome. While we are fans of gumboots, they’re not the best option for grouse moors.

Jackets for grouse shooting

Tweeds are, of course, traditional. The colours blend effortlessly with your surroundings and tweed is the original performance fabric, being warm, breathable and weatherproof. However, a waterproof and windproof jacket in a dark colour is quite acceptable.

Breeks

These useful, below-the-knee trousers are ubiquitous on the grouse moor. While being highly practical, they also allow freedom of movement. Choose from tweeds or moleskins. (Your tweeds don’t need to match, in fact in many circles it is considered smarter if they don’t.)

Combine your breeks with gaiters that will protect your socks from heather, gorse and ticks.

Shooting vest or waistcoat

Weather in the hills can change quickly so layering is key. Early in the season you may find that a shooting vest or waistcoat is sufficient on a mild day. Then if a squall comes in you can add a jacket. Think tweeds, moleskin or a merino fleece.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Field Magazine (@thefieldmagazine)

Shirt

Never wear white on the grouse moor. Dark greens or browns are a good choice.

Jumper

A soft v-neck jumper in a subtle hue will help with layering and allow you to show off a well-chosen tie – see below.

Ties

Ties are part of traditional attire and ‘finish’ an outfit. The design is up to you but most guns wear something classic, featuring game birds or salmon. This is not the place to wear a loud paisley or bright stripes.

Hat

There is nothing better for keeping the sun out of your eyes (and off a bald pate) than a tweed flat cap, which will also protect your head from the wind, rain and chill.

Gloves

Good for cold weather and to protect hands from hot barrels.

Other accessories for grouse shooting

Shooting glasses to protect the eyes (read our guide to safe grouse shooting)

Ear defenders to protect hearing – absolutely essential.

Walking or thumb stick

Respect

Finally, remember that dressing appropriately for the grouse moor isn’t just a way of ‘fitting in’ but also shows respect for the quarry and your host/those providing the sport.