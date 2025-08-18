Sign up to The Field free newsletter

Join tens of thousands of country sports enthusiasts and get the best of The Field magazine delivered straight to your inbox for free.

Our popular monthly newsletter is your gateway to the country lifestyle and all things shooting, hunting and fishing. Each month you’ll receive our handpicked selection of engaging stories, the latest news, interviews, reviews, delicious game recipes and expert tips on everything from gun dog training to fly tying.

With no compulsory information required and the freedom to unsubscribe whenever you wish, it’s the easiest way to stay connected to the world of fieldsports and country living.

Sign up now by entering your details via this link. You can view a sample of The Field newsletter here.