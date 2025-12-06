The Field’s definitive 10 Christmas lists

Our lists cover it all. Whether you want to buy a Christmas pudding, a Christmas cake, a hamper, a pair of socks or some suitable wine.

history of christmas crackers
Online shopping can be such a bonus. However you do have to know what you’re looking for and have the assurance that it’s going to be of a suitable standard.

So we’ve done the hard work for you and come up with 10 definitive Christmas lists to help you save time (and finding somewhere to park) because you can buy everything here online.

Christmas guest setting

1. How to be the perfect Christmas guest: arrive with any of these five offerings.

Deposit any of these on the hall table, along with a cheery: “Thought this might come in useful” and you’ll earn the moniker of perfect guest.

DAYLESFORD ORGANIC CHRISTMAS PUDDING

2. Best Christmas puddings 

Stir up Sunday passed you by? Fear not, for we bring you glad tidings of delicious Christmas puddings, with no stirring required.

Daylesford organic Christmas cake

3. Best Christmas cakes 

Make some tea, cut a slab, curl up by the fire and feast.

Houe of Bruar luxury hamper

4. Best Christmas hampers 

Because a hamper is always welcome.

Christmas turkey

5. Best Christmas turkeys 

Where to buy the best around.

6. Six of the best ports for Christmas

Jonathan Ray’s recommendations.

gift guide for sporting man

7. The best Christmas gifts for the sporting man 

Who said men are difficult to buy presents for?

Christmas Gift Guide 2025 The Field

8. Christmas gifts chosen by The Field 

Our useful list for sprogs, girlfriends, boyfriends, spouses, parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, godchildren and whoever else you need to buy something for.

9. Five of the best sloe gins

What else would you want in your hip flask really?

Holland Cooper tartan headband

10. Christmas presents under £50

Welcome to receive without being “spenny”.

