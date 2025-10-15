Christmas Gift Guide 2025

Charlotte Mackaness

Ditch the stress this festive season with our pick of sporting presents says Charlotte Mackaness

Christmas Gift Guide 2025 The Field
TAGS:

Under £30

 

Pleasant Pheasants tea towel GWCT, £7.50

All set to hit the drying-up with this 100% cotton design.

Wooden door sign Little Hero, £10

Hand-painted for added ‘distress’ to keep siblings at bay.

Horse and hounds place mat Sophie April Mann, £14

These smart heat-resistant and corked-backed mats will have guests thrusting their way to the table.

Chocolate pheasant eggs Chatsworth, £16

A dozen filled with salted caramel or delicious hazelnut praline.

Off-roader leather keyring Barkworth Reeve, £17.50

Features a large split ring to hold multiple keys. Fabulous for four-wheeling fans.

Subscription to The Field Six months for £17.97

Your sporting bible, delivered to your door every month.

Press-out farm playset Playpress Toys, £18

Fire farming imaginations with this 95-piece set.

Guardsman charm Cambridge Satchel, £20

Perfect on parade with school bags, rucksacks and boot bags.

Shooting jigsaw Tim Bulmer, £24.99

Get your eye in with this 1,000-piece puzzle, taking a lighthearted look at shooting life.

Cartridge stick Seeland, £24.99

Telescopic and magnetic cartridge picker with foam handle.

Leather barbecue gloves Kamado Joe, £29

Offering super fit and grip, these are the perfect companion for outdoor cooking enthusiasts.

 

Under £50

Fishing flies writing set Susel & Co, £35

Beautifully illustrated notecards, stickers, paper and envelopes, leaving no excuse for thank-you letters not landing.

Ripon red retriever tie Alan Paine, £44.95

Pure silk, presented in a smart gift box. Also in navy and yellow.

Narrow tartan headband Holland Cooper, £49

Padded band in a striking red tartan – will leave you reeling.

Practice fly-rod Sportfish, £49.99

Compact Redington Form rod to help budding anglers tune their casting.

Under £100

Azure blue ditsy dog bed Sarah K, from £60

Used as a floor cushion or in a crate, your dog will love you for this.

Sighthound collar Charley Chau, £72

Cool blue Harris tweed collar made by Holly & Lil. Backed with soft calf leather suitable for the most sensitive of necks.

Baguette cutlery Glazebrook & Co, £65 per seven-piece place setting

Time to refresh the canteen? This smart stainless-steel design is just the thing.

Gold pheasant silk cravat Cordings, £75

Flying pheasants over a paisley print. The epitome of dapper.

Leather journal Life of Riley, £79

Softbound cover with secure tie, for innermost thoughts or next year’s Christmas list.

Feather pin Westley Richards, £79

Eye-catching boutonnière for the most elegant of lapels.

Cowhide bottle holder Zulucow, £79

Take your poison on the wild side, whatever the tipple.

Maasai beaded belt Manyatta, £85

More than 400 designs, including schools and regiments, beaded by hand in Kenya.

Men’s manicure set Aspinal of London, £95

A compact, full-grain leather set that can be personalised for grooming on the go.

Red floral tile and paisley silk pocket square Turnbull & Asser, £95

Handmade in Cheshire: a top-drawer present for discerning dressers.

Ballycastle tweed gloves Dubarry, £89

Hand-stitched with soft leather palms for multitaskers.

Petite Vierzonord boot Le Chameau, £85

All the durability and comfort of this iconic boot in small form.

 

Under £200

Emberton III mini speaker Marshall, £149.99

Waterproof and dustproof portable speaker. Ideal for on-the-hoof parties.

Honeypot and drizzler Claridge’s, £145

There’s a buzz about this beehiveshaped crystal jar and horn drizzler.

Horacio wash bag Plowden & Fallow, £145

Crafted with care by a Ludlow master leather maker for those who appreciate good turnout.

Donegal rollneck jumper Farlows, £160

A Christmas jumper you’ll be wearing long after festivities are over.

Pennine boot Orca Bay, £125

Real sheepskin lining and cushioned footbed for Dianas who like to stride out in style.

Chunky Etive yolk Fair Isle jumper The Croft House, £158

Who wants sparkly, synthetic ‘Christmas’ knitwear when this Scottish-made, Shetland wool beauty may come down the chimney?

Claret velvet jacket KaHo, £175

Rich velvet meets pretty hand-block-printed cotton in this fully reversible jacket: two presents in one.

Portofino weekend bag Bombaby, £115

Padded, roomy and with a cool pop of colour.

Under £400

Braided bracelet in silver Burnished Horse, £324

A unique handcrafted bracelet made from your pony’s own tail hair.

Lambswool blanket Gleneagles & Co, £325

Made in Scotland but adored by recipients around the globe.

Leather apron Billy Tannery, £265

Durable goat and deer leather aprons. Ideal for wild cooking.

Labrador and pheasant car mascot Lejeune, from £370

As sported on the late Queen’s vehicles. A guaranteed retrieve.

Harrow silk heritage trade label scarf Holland & Holland, £295

An archive label gives this 90cm x 90cm scarf a vintage twist.

George & Friends wool/silk wrap Clare Haggas, £239

Take-anywhere staple that adds instant warmth and countryside chic to any outfit.

Wild trout landing net Eden Made, from £250

British hardwood, bespoke landing nets made by hand in Cumbria.

Skatewood hatchet Tinker & Fix, £255

Created by British craftsmen from recycled skateboard decks. The ‘clean’ way to cut.

Quilted buttoned gilet Campbell’s of Beauly, £395

Lightly padded and made in the UK from British tweed or tartan. A sure-fire hit for wrapping up.

Gundogs and flying pheasant bracelet Ken Hunt, £350

Sterling-silver bracelet inspired by traditional English gun engraving.

Personalised boot bag Calibre Leather, £335

Handmade from waxed cowhide with removable waterproof liner; numerous bespoke options.

Cayo all-weather backpack Yeti, £300

Rugged and water-resistant for on-the-go storage.

Two-cigar case Connolly, £250

Hand-cut, stitched and shaped. Sized to fit Churchill cigars.

Under £500

Noble gun cleaning mat Holland & Holland, £450

Post-shoot care will never be a chore again with this exquisitely crafted, leather mat.

Rudham Nehru gilet Farlows, £424

Versatile addition to any wardrobe, in the field or in town.

Under £1000

Heritage Rouge et Noir ‘Baby’ fountain pen Montblanc, £635

Classic 1920s style reinvented for those who write for pleasure.

Side-by-side silver cufflinks Purdey, £545

Engraved and numbered as a pair – these perfect miniatures will hit the mark.

Malton bridle leather cartridge magazine Croots, £549

For the big guns: 300-cartridge capacity with shoulder sling. crootsengland.co.uk

Exotic ebony shoehorn Swaine, £790

An elegant way to preserve backs and fine footwear.

TrapMaster starter pack Nordic Clays, £641

Includes clays, handheld thrower and magazine.

£1000 and over

NL Pure 8×32 binoculars Swarovski Optik, £2,070

Ergonomic and lightweight; ideal for travel and fitting in Christmas stockings.

Poker set Smythson, £2,995

Luxurious leather case containing dice, coin, cards and 240 chips. Poker face on.

Silver brace of pheasants Pragnell, £3,375

Handcrafted by silver maker Francis Howard to adorn the smartest festive table.

Cartridge artwork Jasper Leadbeater, from £4,650

Glorious painting of a pheasant on upcycled shotgun shells.

Vintage diamond, turquoise and lapis lazuli link bracelet Hancocks, £27,500

In the bad books and in need of brownie points? Look no further.

 