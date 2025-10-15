Ditch the stress this festive season with our pick of sporting presents says Charlotte Mackaness

Under £30

All set to hit the drying-up with this 100% cotton design.

Hand-painted for added ‘distress’ to keep siblings at bay.

These smart heat-resistant and corked-backed mats will have guests thrusting their way to the table.

A dozen filled with salted caramel or delicious hazelnut praline.

Features a large split ring to hold multiple keys. Fabulous for four-wheeling fans.

Your sporting bible, delivered to your door every month.

Fire farming imaginations with this 95-piece set.

Perfect on parade with school bags, rucksacks and boot bags.

Get your eye in with this 1,000-piece puzzle, taking a lighthearted look at shooting life.

Telescopic and magnetic cartridge picker with foam handle.

Offering super fit and grip, these are the perfect companion for outdoor cooking enthusiasts.

Under £50

Beautifully illustrated notecards, stickers, paper and envelopes, leaving no excuse for thank-you letters not landing.

Pure silk, presented in a smart gift box. Also in navy and yellow.

Padded band in a striking red tartan – will leave you reeling.

Compact Redington Form rod to help budding anglers tune their casting.

Under £100

Used as a floor cushion or in a crate, your dog will love you for this.

Cool blue Harris tweed collar made by Holly & Lil. Backed with soft calf leather suitable for the most sensitive of necks.

Time to refresh the canteen? This smart stainless-steel design is just the thing.

Flying pheasants over a paisley print. The epitome of dapper.

Softbound cover with secure tie, for innermost thoughts or next year’s Christmas list.

Eye-catching boutonnière for the most elegant of lapels.

Take your poison on the wild side, whatever the tipple.

More than 400 designs, including schools and regiments, beaded by hand in Kenya.

A compact, full-grain leather set that can be personalised for grooming on the go.

Handmade in Cheshire: a top-drawer present for discerning dressers.

Hand-stitched with soft leather palms for multitaskers.

All the durability and comfort of this iconic boot in small form.

Under £200

Waterproof and dustproof portable speaker. Ideal for on-the-hoof parties.

There’s a buzz about this beehiveshaped crystal jar and horn drizzler.

Crafted with care by a Ludlow master leather maker for those who appreciate good turnout.

A Christmas jumper you’ll be wearing long after festivities are over.

Real sheepskin lining and cushioned footbed for Dianas who like to stride out in style.

Who wants sparkly, synthetic ‘Christmas’ knitwear when this Scottish-made, Shetland wool beauty may come down the chimney?

Rich velvet meets pretty hand-block-printed cotton in this fully reversible jacket: two presents in one.

Padded, roomy and with a cool pop of colour.

Under £400

A unique handcrafted bracelet made from your pony’s own tail hair.

Made in Scotland but adored by recipients around the globe.

Durable goat and deer leather aprons. Ideal for wild cooking.

As sported on the late Queen’s vehicles. A guaranteed retrieve.

An archive label gives this 90cm x 90cm scarf a vintage twist.

Take-anywhere staple that adds instant warmth and countryside chic to any outfit.

British hardwood, bespoke landing nets made by hand in Cumbria.

Created by British craftsmen from recycled skateboard decks. The ‘clean’ way to cut.

Lightly padded and made in the UK from British tweed or tartan. A sure-fire hit for wrapping up.

Sterling-silver bracelet inspired by traditional English gun engraving.

Handmade from waxed cowhide with removable waterproof liner; numerous bespoke options.

Rugged and water-resistant for on-the-go storage.

Hand-cut, stitched and shaped. Sized to fit Churchill cigars.

Under £500

Post-shoot care will never be a chore again with this exquisitely crafted, leather mat.

Versatile addition to any wardrobe, in the field or in town.

Under £1000

Classic 1920s style reinvented for those who write for pleasure.

Engraved and numbered as a pair – these perfect miniatures will hit the mark.

For the big guns: 300-cartridge capacity with shoulder sling. crootsengland.co.uk

An elegant way to preserve backs and fine footwear.

Includes clays, handheld thrower and magazine.

£1000 and over

Ergonomic and lightweight; ideal for travel and fitting in Christmas stockings.

Luxurious leather case containing dice, coin, cards and 240 chips. Poker face on.

Handcrafted by silver maker Francis Howard to adorn the smartest festive table.

Glorious painting of a pheasant on upcycled shotgun shells.

In the bad books and in need of brownie points? Look no further.