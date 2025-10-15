Ditch the stress this festive season with our pick of sporting presents says Charlotte Mackaness
Under £30
Pleasant Pheasants tea towel GWCT, £7.50
All set to hit the drying-up with this 100% cotton design.
Wooden door sign Little Hero, £10
Hand-painted for added ‘distress’ to keep siblings at bay.
Horse and hounds place mat Sophie April Mann, £14
These smart heat-resistant and corked-backed mats will have guests thrusting their way to the table.
Chocolate pheasant eggs Chatsworth, £16
A dozen filled with salted caramel or delicious hazelnut praline.
Off-roader leather keyring Barkworth Reeve, £17.50
Features a large split ring to hold multiple keys. Fabulous for four-wheeling fans.
Subscription to The Field Six months for £17.97
Your sporting bible, delivered to your door every month.
Press-out farm playset Playpress Toys, £18
Fire farming imaginations with this 95-piece set.
Guardsman charm Cambridge Satchel, £20
Perfect on parade with school bags, rucksacks and boot bags.
Shooting jigsaw Tim Bulmer, £24.99
Get your eye in with this 1,000-piece puzzle, taking a lighthearted look at shooting life.
Cartridge stick Seeland, £24.99
Telescopic and magnetic cartridge picker with foam handle.
Leather barbecue gloves Kamado Joe, £29
Offering super fit and grip, these are the perfect companion for outdoor cooking enthusiasts.
Under £50
Fishing flies writing set Susel & Co, £35
Beautifully illustrated notecards, stickers, paper and envelopes, leaving no excuse for thank-you letters not landing.
Ripon red retriever tie Alan Paine, £44.95
Pure silk, presented in a smart gift box. Also in navy and yellow.
Narrow tartan headband Holland Cooper, £49
Padded band in a striking red tartan – will leave you reeling.
Practice fly-rod Sportfish, £49.99
Compact Redington Form rod to help budding anglers tune their casting.
Under £100
Azure blue ditsy dog bed Sarah K, from £60
Used as a floor cushion or in a crate, your dog will love you for this.
Sighthound collar Charley Chau, £72
Cool blue Harris tweed collar made by Holly & Lil. Backed with soft calf leather suitable for the most sensitive of necks.
Baguette cutlery Glazebrook & Co, £65 per seven-piece place setting
Time to refresh the canteen? This smart stainless-steel design is just the thing.
Gold pheasant silk cravat Cordings, £75
Flying pheasants over a paisley print. The epitome of dapper.
Leather journal Life of Riley, £79
Softbound cover with secure tie, for innermost thoughts or next year’s Christmas list.
Feather pin Westley Richards, £79
Eye-catching boutonnière for the most elegant of lapels.
Cowhide bottle holder Zulucow, £79
Take your poison on the wild side, whatever the tipple.
Maasai beaded belt Manyatta, £85
More than 400 designs, including schools and regiments, beaded by hand in Kenya.
Men’s manicure set Aspinal of London, £95
A compact, full-grain leather set that can be personalised for grooming on the go.
Red floral tile and paisley silk pocket square Turnbull & Asser, £95
Handmade in Cheshire: a top-drawer present for discerning dressers.
Ballycastle tweed gloves Dubarry, £89
Hand-stitched with soft leather palms for multitaskers.
Petite Vierzonord boot Le Chameau, £85
All the durability and comfort of this iconic boot in small form.
Under £200
Emberton III mini speaker Marshall, £149.99
Waterproof and dustproof portable speaker. Ideal for on-the-hoof parties.
Honeypot and drizzler Claridge’s, £145
There’s a buzz about this beehiveshaped crystal jar and horn drizzler.
Horacio wash bag Plowden & Fallow, £145
Crafted with care by a Ludlow master leather maker for those who appreciate good turnout.
Donegal rollneck jumper Farlows, £160
A Christmas jumper you’ll be wearing long after festivities are over.
Pennine boot Orca Bay, £125
Real sheepskin lining and cushioned footbed for Dianas who like to stride out in style.
Chunky Etive yolk Fair Isle jumper The Croft House, £158
Who wants sparkly, synthetic ‘Christmas’ knitwear when this Scottish-made, Shetland wool beauty may come down the chimney?
Claret velvet jacket KaHo, £175
Rich velvet meets pretty hand-block-printed cotton in this fully reversible jacket: two presents in one.
Portofino weekend bag Bombaby, £115
Padded, roomy and with a cool pop of colour.
Under £400
Braided bracelet in silver Burnished Horse, £324
A unique handcrafted bracelet made from your pony’s own tail hair.
Lambswool blanket Gleneagles & Co, £325
Made in Scotland but adored by recipients around the globe.
Leather apron Billy Tannery, £265
Durable goat and deer leather aprons. Ideal for wild cooking.
Labrador and pheasant car mascot Lejeune, from £370
As sported on the late Queen’s vehicles. A guaranteed retrieve.
Harrow silk heritage trade label scarf Holland & Holland, £295
An archive label gives this 90cm x 90cm scarf a vintage twist.
George & Friends wool/silk wrap Clare Haggas, £239
Take-anywhere staple that adds instant warmth and countryside chic to any outfit.
Wild trout landing net Eden Made, from £250
British hardwood, bespoke landing nets made by hand in Cumbria.
Skatewood hatchet Tinker & Fix, £255
Created by British craftsmen from recycled skateboard decks. The ‘clean’ way to cut.
Quilted buttoned gilet Campbell’s of Beauly, £395
Lightly padded and made in the UK from British tweed or tartan. A sure-fire hit for wrapping up.
Gundogs and flying pheasant bracelet Ken Hunt, £350
Sterling-silver bracelet inspired by traditional English gun engraving.
Personalised boot bag Calibre Leather, £335
Handmade from waxed cowhide with removable waterproof liner; numerous bespoke options.
Cayo all-weather backpack Yeti, £300
Rugged and water-resistant for on-the-go storage.
Two-cigar case Connolly, £250
Hand-cut, stitched and shaped. Sized to fit Churchill cigars.
Under £500
Noble gun cleaning mat Holland & Holland, £450
Post-shoot care will never be a chore again with this exquisitely crafted, leather mat.
Rudham Nehru gilet Farlows, £424
Versatile addition to any wardrobe, in the field or in town.
Under £1000
Heritage Rouge et Noir ‘Baby’ fountain pen Montblanc, £635
Classic 1920s style reinvented for those who write for pleasure.
Side-by-side silver cufflinks Purdey, £545
Engraved and numbered as a pair – these perfect miniatures will hit the mark.
Malton bridle leather cartridge magazine Croots, £549
For the big guns: 300-cartridge capacity with shoulder sling. crootsengland.co.uk
Exotic ebony shoehorn Swaine, £790
An elegant way to preserve backs and fine footwear.
TrapMaster starter pack Nordic Clays, £641
Includes clays, handheld thrower and magazine.
£1000 and over
NL Pure 8×32 binoculars Swarovski Optik, £2,070
Ergonomic and lightweight; ideal for travel and fitting in Christmas stockings.
Poker set Smythson, £2,995
Luxurious leather case containing dice, coin, cards and 240 chips. Poker face on.
Silver brace of pheasants Pragnell, £3,375
Handcrafted by silver maker Francis Howard to adorn the smartest festive table.
Cartridge artwork Jasper Leadbeater, from £4,650
Glorious painting of a pheasant on upcycled shotgun shells.
Vintage diamond, turquoise and lapis lazuli link bracelet Hancocks, £27,500
In the bad books and in need of brownie points? Look no further.