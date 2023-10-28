Hampers make wonderful luxury gifts but they are also the ideal way to not only spoil yourself but also take the strain out of entertaining

There is a rich array of luxury hampers on the market to cater for every taste from cheese lovers and wine buffs to those who can’t resist anything chocolatey. Furthermore, they are a lovely spoiling thing to have at home to take the strain out of having guests or simply to delve into for a treat. Here, we round up the best hampers but do take a look at The Field‘s other must-read guides, including the best casserole dishes, the best gumboots, the best shooting socks and the best ear defenders.

THE FIELD GUIDE TO THE BEST HAMPERS

HOUSE OF BRUAR LUXURY HAMPER

£149.95



This best-selling hamper contains the very best picks from this Scottish emporium’s food hall and deli, from cake, cheddar, coffee and chutney to claret, chocolate and chicken liver pate. For more information, click here.



FORTNUM & MASON’S SOVEREIGN HAMPER

£2,500



It would be tempting to hunker down and not leave the house for weeks with the abundance of glorious treats in this aptly named hamper. Expect to find the likes of wines, sherry, champagne, chocolate-covered figs, chutneys, marmalade, biscuits, and mustards to name but a few. And, should you wish to leave home, there’s even a Fortnum’s picnic cooler included. For more information, click here.



CLARIDGE’S AUDLEY HAMPER

£150



Bursting with sophisticated sweet treats: chocolates, honey, jam, chutney and non-alcoholic sparkling ‘tea’ to name just some of the delights in this hamper. For more information, click here.

PAXTON & WHITFIELD PICCADILLY HAMPER

£100





This famous cheesemonger’s best-selling cheese hamper contains sizeable chunks of its house cheeses plus a delicious selection of biscuits, preserves and a cheese knife. For more information, click here.



WILD & GAME PATE COLLECTION

£27.99

A veritable feast for pate lovers. Discover the likes of partridge, gin and pear pate, and pheasant, apple and calvados coupled with a selection of crackers and preserves. For more information, click here.



BETTYS YORK HAMPER

£200



This wicker hamper contains 11 favourites from the world-renowned Yorkshire tearoom, including fruitcake, champagne, shortcake and preserves. Something for everyone. For more information, click here.



BISCUITEERS PAMPER HAMPER

£95



Heaven in a hamper for those with a sweet tooth. Includes macarons, chocolate biscuits, tea and even nail varnish for that authentic pamper experience. For more information, click here.



ROYAL COLLECTION TRUST ROYAL CHRISTMAS HAMPER

£100



A wicker hamper filled with treats including two festive mugs, shortbread, spiced toffee and pecan biscuits, tea, a Royal Christmas tea towel, chocolate truffles and much more – even festive lumps of coal. For more information, click here.



DAYLESFORD ORGANIC ARTISAN GIN HAMPER

£135



Smart white wicker hamper with leather straps holding a cornucopia of treats for gin lovers, such as Daylesford’s Fig Leaf gin, a range of tonics, juniper berries, tumblers and snacks. For more information, click here.



DUKESHILL CHOCOLATIER’S COLLECTION HAMPER

£95



To share or simply keep all the chocolate goodies in this hamper to oneself? We will leave that dilemma to you. For more information, click here.



GORDON CASTLE FEAST HAMPER

£95



A dreamy selection of sweet and savoury treats from this Scottish fairy tale castle, such as jam, chutney, shortbread, fudge plus a Gordon Castle tea towel and recipe book. For more information, click here.

FORTNUM & MASON’S FIRESIDE FEAST HAMPER

£300



This hamper provides the perfect excuse for cosying up next to the fire. Not so much comfort food in a tin but a delightful wicker basket: cheese, wine, chocolates, preserves and much more. For more information, click here.



If you found this feature useful, be sure to take a look at our other must-read guides: the best presents for dogs, luxury advent calendars and the best shooting gilets.

All products are independently selected by our editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more – https://www.futureplc.com/terms-conditions/