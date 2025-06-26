How to smoke venison

Smoking venison at home is far simpler and quicker than you might think. Try this easy recipe to really enjoy the delicate flavour of the meat. Serves 2.

Cedar-smoked venison with romesco sauce and lovage dressing

You will need:

A barbecue with a lid

1 cedar smoking plank, soaked in water for at least an hour

5kg decent lumpwood charcoal

Ingredients

Venison

600g piece of wild venison loin

1 tbsp sugar

1 tsp salt

1 tsp ground black pepper

1 tsp dried oregano

1/2 tsp cumin seeds

Romesco sauce

2 red peppers

50g smoked almonds

1 clove garlic, peeled

2 tbsp chopped tinned tomatoes

100ml extra virgin olive oil

1 tbsp sherry vinegar

1 tbsp sugar

1/2 tsp salt

Good pinch of black pepper

Lovage dressing

1 large handful lovage

1 clove garlic, peeled

Pinch of salt and pepper

Juice and zest of 1 lemon

3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Venison

Make the cure by mixing together the sugar, salt, pepper, oregano and cumin seeds. Rub all over the meat and set aside for 30 minutes. Light your barbecue and leave with the lid open until the flames die back and the embers are glowing.

Romesco sauce

While this happens, toss the peppers directly on to the grill. Remove when blistered and blackened all over. Put the peppers on a plate and cover tightly with cling film to steam. Once cool, the skin will peel away neatly, leaving sweet and smoky flesh. Remove the seeds. Grind the almonds and garlic in a pestle and mortar until a rough rubble, then add the pepper flesh and tomatoes and grind to a paste. Add the oil, vinegar, sugar, salt and black pepper and work until you have a thick sauce. Place in a bowl and set aside.

Lovage dressing

Before washing the pestle and mortar, give the lovage and garlic a good bash down with a pinch of salt and pepper. Once you have a paste, add the lemon and oil, mixing thoroughly.

To smoke

The barbecue should be at maximum heat. Sear the venison for a minute or so on each side until lightly browned. Place the meat on the cedar plank, then put the plank directly on to the grill and close the lid. If your barbecue has air vents, ideally you want the bottom air intake fully open and the top vent on the lid closed, with the temperature hitting around 250°C. Leave for 10 minutes then remove the lid slowly and carefully: the oxygen can make the fire flare. The plank should be well charred and burning, and the meat just cooked. Check the meat with a temperature probe (50°C to 55°C is ideal). Place the lid back on if it needs a little longer. Remove the meat from the plank and leave to rest in a warm place for 10 minutes.

To serve

Serve the meat sliced with a good splash of the romesco sauce and lovage dressing.

Read Tom Godber-Ford Moore’s tips on smoking wild meat here.