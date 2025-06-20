A perfect summer pudding with rich colour and fresh taste. Sorbets are light and refreshing but still packed with flavour writes Philippa Davis

A perfect summer pudding with rich colour and fresh taste. Sorbets are light and refreshing but still packed with flavour. (See Philippa’s recipe for blackcurrant clafoutis here.)

Recipe for blackcurrant sorbet

Serves 4

Ingredients

500g (171⁄2oz) blackcurrants

200ml (7fl oz) water

150g-200g (5oz-7oz) caster sugar

Zest and juice 1 orange

1 egg white

4 slices brioche

4 dsp clotted cream

Method

You can adjust the sugar levels for the blackcurrant sorbet depending on how ripe your currants are – but remember that food tastes less sweet when frozen.

Put the blackcurrants, water, sugar and orange zest and juice in a saucepan and bring just to a boil. Turn off the heat and blend thoroughly in a food processor or using a stick blender. Pass through a sieve and discard the skins and bits.

Chill the purée for two hours then lightly whip the egg white and fold it through, which improves the texture. Pop into the freezer for at least three hours.

To serve, lightly toast the brioche, then smear it with the clotted cream and, finally, scoop a ball of blackcurrant sorbet on top.

Note on blackcurrants:

Blackcurrants are harvested from late June until late August, depending on the variety. They are extremely healthy and can be eaten raw, added to fruit salads or simply enjoyed on their own. Unprocessed blackcurrants are high in vitamins, especially vitamin C, as well as tannins and minerals. They freeze beautifully (so you could make blackcurrant sorbet at Christmas if you wished).

What is the best way to pick blackcurrants. Sarah Raven says: ” I actually find that with an established bush where the fruit tends to ripen all at the same time, the easiest technique is to prune and pick in one go. Select four or five of the oldest branches and when they are ripe and ready to pick, prune them out as low to the ground as you can and sit and pick the fruit in the comfort of a garden chair. The new branches will shoot from the base again and fruit for you next year.”