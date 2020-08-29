Philippa Davis' twist on a traditional clafoutis uses blackcurrants - and lets them shine in all their glory. Try this simple blackcurrant clafoutis to feed a crowd

Clafoutis is traditionally made with black cherries but, in Philippa Davis’ opinion, this twist on the classic using blackcurrants is far superior. This version of the fruity, French baked pud is perfectly “non eggy” to fully enjoy the tartness of the blackcurrants. We recommend trying this simple recipe for blackcurrant clafoutis when you have a crowd to feed.

BLACKCURRANT CLAFOUTIS

This is a perfect “non eggy” tasting clafoutis that really lets the tart blackcurrants shine in all their glory.

Serves 8

1 tbsp butter

500g blackcurrants

3 tbsp Cointreau

100g demerara sugar

Batter

3 large eggs

200ml double cream

200ml whole milk

150g demerara sugar

1 tbsp vanilla extract

60g melted butter

150g plain flour

Pre-heat the oven to 170°C fan/190°C/ 375°F/Gas Mark 5. Grease a 28cm x 23cm Pyrex dish with the 1 tbsp of butter.

Mix the blackcurrants, Cointreau and 100g demerara together and pour into the dish.

In a bowl, whisk the eggs, cream, milk, sugar, vanilla and melted butter together then whisk in the flour.

Pour over the blackcurrants and bake for 40 minutes until lightly golden on top with only a slight wobble. Rest for 10 minutes then serve warm with double cream.