Our recipe for the best gravy for pheasant is quick, simple and delicious

Early in the season, roasting a pheasant is the perfect way to cook a young bird. (Find our perfect roast pheasant recipe here.) With your delicious roast pheasant supper you’re going to need a tempting gravy.

Follow our recipe for the best gravy for pheasant and adjust the measurements until you find your perfect consistency. Some prefer dark and rich while others like pale and watery. Both work equally well.

If you’re looking for a pheasant stock recipe, you’ll find one here.

How to make the best gravy for pheasant

QUERY: I am a new subscriber to The Field, having signed up at Burghley Horse Trials last year. I went away with my lovely copy determined to make the most of it, so here I am. I have cooked my first roast pheasant, very tasty, but we are a gravy family and there wasn’t any. I have looked it up on the internet but the recipes are all quite long-winded. Can you help?

WF, near Newark

Some people prefer dark, rich gravy while others prefer it pale and watery. This recipe sits between the two and can be thinned if necessary. While the pheasants are resting, drain off any fat into a tin. Place the tin on two rings of a hob on a highish heat. Add a tablespoon of flour, stirring well. Now add a tablespoon of tomato ketchup, stir, then add 200ml red wine. Using a wooden spoon scrape the bits off the bottom of the pan, mixing well. Add 250ml vegetable stock or cooking water from the vegetables and a spring of rosemary, stir well and simmer for a few minutes. Check seasoning and serve.

