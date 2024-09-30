Perfect roast pheasant recipe, with white wine and Charlotte potatoes

Young birds are perfect for roasting. Here's a recipe with a diference which uses a splash of leftover white wine

Our perfect roast pheasant recipe came about something by accident. It started out as “what if I did this” question, a bit of experimenting and ended up as a real favourite.

Roasting pheasants is the perfect way to cook young birds, which are much more tender than older birds (which are better for casseroling). (Read our pheasant casserole recipes here.)

By using rosé wine or leftover sparkling pink prosecco (you don’t have to open a new bottle) you add a surprising lightness to the dish and it’s certain to provoke favourite comment amongst diners.

Roasting tip

To roast any gamebird, put half an inch of wine in the pan to help keep the bird moist and tender.

Serves 4

■ Sea salt and black pepper

■ 2 pheasants (young hens are best)

■ Olive oil

■ 1 pack (100g or 31⁄2oz) pancetta lardons

■ 1 red onion, peeled and cut into thin rings

■ 1 clove garlic, peeled and chopped into slithers

■ 2 juniper berries crushed with a few black peppercorns

■ 700g (241⁄2oz) Charlotte potatoes, cut on the diagonal into 3 pieces

■ 6 rashers pancetta or streaky bacon

■ 2 large glasses rosé wine (or leftover sparkling pink prosecco)

Preheat the oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas Mark 6. Salt and pepper the pheasants. In the bottom of a large, cast-iron casserole, heat a glug of olive oil and brown the pheasants all over. Set aside. Tip in the lardons and fry until nearly crisp on a high heat. Add the onion, turn the heat down and cook for a few minutes, stirring continuously until soft. Add the garlic, a small scatter of sea salt, crushed juniper berries and peppercorns and cook for a further minute. Add the potatoes and stir it all together.

Sit the pheasants on top and cover the breasts with the pancetta rashers or bacon. Heat the wine and pour it over. Put the lid on and place in the oven for 45 mins to an hour.