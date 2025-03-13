A recipe bursting with fresh spring flavour from Philippa Davis
Hot-smoked trout and watercress tart
Studded with fresh watercress and succulent trout, this tart makes a fabulous lunch or addition to an Easter feast. Serves 8
You will need a 27cm round, deep, fluted quiche dish lined and blind baked with shortcrust pastry.
Filling
- 250ml crème fraîche
- 250ml double cream
- 4 medium free range eggs
- 1 tbsp Dijon mustard
- 1 tbsp creamed or hot horseradish sauce
- 1½ tbsp dill, finely chopped
- 50g medium cheddar cheese, grated
- 60g watercress, medium chopped
- 250g hot-smoked trout, flaked into bite-sized pieces
Base
- Preheat the oven to 170°C fan/Gas Mark 5.
- In a bowl whisk together the crème fraîche, cream, eggs, mustard, horseradish and dill. Season with salt and pepper.
- Sprinkle half the cheese over the pastry case, pour the egg mix on top then dot with watercress and trout. Scatter over the rest of the cheese and bake for 25-35 minutes until golden on top and just set in the middle.
- Leave to cool for 5 minutes then eat straight away or leave to cool completely.