A recipe bursting with fresh spring flavour from Philippa Davis

Hot-smoked trout and watercress tart

Studded with fresh watercress and succulent trout, this tart makes a fabulous lunch or addition to an Easter feast. Serves 8

You will need a 27cm round, deep, fluted quiche dish lined and blind baked with shortcrust pastry.

Filling

250ml crème fraîche

250ml double cream

4 medium free range eggs

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

1 tbsp creamed or hot horseradish sauce

1½ tbsp dill, finely chopped

50g medium cheddar cheese, grated

60g watercress, medium chopped

250g hot-smoked trout, flaked into bite-sized pieces

Base