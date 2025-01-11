Inspired by glorious Italian flavours, this elegant dish makes for a rather fancy game supper. Serves two.

Ingredients:

Butter-bean purée with parmesan, garlic and chilli

2 tbsp olive oil

1 large clove of garlic, peeled and finely chopped

Pinch of chilli flakes

1 x 400g tin butter beans, drained and lightly rinsed

10g parmesan, grated, plus 1 tbsp extra to serve

1 tbsp parsley, finely chopped

Pheasant breasts

2-4 pheasant breasts (depending on size)

2 tbsp oil

8 sage leaves

2 strips of lemon peel

4 tbsp marsala

2 tbsp cold butter

1 tbsp lemon juice

To serve

2 portions of steamed winter greens

Butter-bean purée

Add the oil and garlic to a saucepan. Turn the heat to low and cook for a couple of minutes until the garlic begins to colour. Put in the chilli flakes, plenty of black pepper and the butter beans along with a few tablespoons of cold water. Stir well and lightly crush the beans to get a rough purée. Bring to a simmer then add 10g of parmesan and the parsley. Add a splash more water if needed but you are looking to achieve a fairly thick purée. Check the seasoning then take off the heat and keep warm.

Pheasant breasts

In a pan on a medium to high heat, season and fry the pheasant breasts in the oil for 3-4 minutes each side. You want them just cooked in the centre. Add the sage and lemon peel to the pan and cook for 15 seconds before adding the marsala and butter. Shimmy the pan to make a sauce then take off the heat. Add the lemon juice and check the seasoning, adding a splash of hot water or more salt if needed.

To serve

Spoon the purée on to a plate, add the greens then slice the pheasant breasts and place on top. Drizzle over the sauce and garnish with the sage leaves and lemon peel. Finally, sprinkle over the extra parmesan.

