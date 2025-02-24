Looking for an alternative to scones? Try Philippa Davis's recipe for Welsh cakes.

Welsh cakes are quick to put together and cook. Studded with sweet currants and laced with fat, they make an enjoyable change to scones. Wondering what the difference is between Welsh cakes and scones? Well, my recipe for Welsh cakes uses a tea bag. (You’ll find Philippa’s recipes for scones here.) They’re also thinner than scones and have a different flavour.

Ingredients

Makes 14 cakes

100g currants

1 English breakfast teabag

220g self-raising flour

1 tsp baking powder

50g caster sugar

¾ tsp ground mace

50g cold butter

50g cold lard

1 medium free range egg

1 tbsp milk

Caster sugar for dusting

Butter to serve

Method