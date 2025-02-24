Looking for an alternative to scones? Try Philippa Davis's recipe for Welsh cakes.
Welsh cakes are quick to put together and cook. Studded with sweet currants and laced with fat, they make an enjoyable change to scones. Wondering what the difference is between Welsh cakes and scones? Well, my recipe for Welsh cakes uses a tea bag. (You’ll find Philippa’s recipes for scones here.) They’re also thinner than scones and have a different flavour.
Ingredients
Makes 14 cakes
- 100g currants
- 1 English breakfast teabag
- 220g self-raising flour
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 50g caster sugar
- ¾ tsp ground mace
- 50g cold butter
- 50g cold lard
- 1 medium free range egg
- 1 tbsp milk
- Caster sugar for dusting
- Butter to serve
Method
- Add the currants to a small bowl along with the teabag and 150ml of just-boiled water. Leave for 10 minutes then remove the teabag and strain away the water.
- In another bowl mix the flour, baking powder, sugar and ground mace.
- Using the large side of a cheese grater, grate in the butter and lard then rub in with your fingertips before stirring in the strained currants.
- Beat the egg with the milk then add to the bowl. Bring the mixture into a ball.
- Turn out on to a lightly floured surface and roll to a 1.3cm-thick disc. Cut into 6cm rounds.
- Place a griddle or frying pan on a low to medium heat then cook the cakes for about 3-4 minutes each side. They should be light brown and cooked through.
- While hot, sprinkle the cakes with caster sugar and enjoy. Note: some people like to eat these with a little extra butter spread on top.