Use the template of this fruit and almond tart recipe by Philippa Davis for whatever fruit you have to hand. This is best served post-Sunday lunch with a generous dollop of cream

Philippa Davis’ fruit and almond tart is a failsafe recipe. This method works as a template, so use whatever fruit you have to hand or stored in the freezer from last season. It is best kept as a post-Sunday lunch pud, served warm or cold and with a generous dollop of crème fraîche.

For more inspiration on springtime puds, our citrus, ricotta and and honey cheesecake with a pistachio base is perfect for this time for year. Citrus adds a burst of freshness, but it is still rich and creamy enough to feel indulgent. For an old-fashioned classic, rhubarb fool makes an excellent crumble replacement on warmer days. Or add chocolate to the pink stems for these gloriously fudgy chocolate and rhubarb brownies.

FRUIT AND ALMOND TART

This fruit and almond tart recipe is a template, so although I have used blackberries the fruit type is interchangeable depending on what you have in the freezer (figs, apricots, redcurrants, blackcurrants, and more).

Serves 12

450g (1lb) sweet pastry

220g (73⁄4oz) ground almonds

220g (73⁄4oz) caster sugar

220g (73⁄4oz) butter, at room temperature

4 free-range, organic eggs

2 tsp vanilla extract

50g (2oz) plain flour

1 tsp baking powder

300g (101⁄2oz) frozen blackberries, or other fruit

Preheat the oven to 160°C/320°F/Gas Mark 21⁄2. Line a 30cm (12in) wide and 4cm (11⁄2in) deep loose-bottom, fluted tart tin with the sweet pastry.

In a mixer, beat the almonds, sugar, butter, eggs and vanilla until light and fluffy. Add the flour and baking powder and combine. Scoop the almond mix into the pastry case then dot the frozen blackberries on top.

Bake for 60 to 80 minutes or until lightly golden (when it has lost its wobble). Remove from the oven and leave the fruit and almond tart to cool slightly.

When you are ready to serve it, take out of the tart tin and serve warm or cold with a spoonful of crème fraîche.