Rhubarb fool is a gloriously simple pud and yet an essential use of the pink stems for warmer, spring days

When spring has properly sprung and it is too warm to think of crumbles and pies, rhubarb fool makes a gloriously simple replacement. An old-fashioned classic, the raspberry ripple-like streaks are guaranteed to delight. Follow our simple recipe for this favourite springtime pud.

The possibilities for rhubarb are endless. While rhubarb fool is a pleasing use of the shocking pink stems in the warmer months, we have plenty of other suggestions. Rhubarb crumble, the most irresistable of English puddings and best saved for Sundays, is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser. And if you have found yourself with more chocolate than you know what to do with post-Easter, our chocolate and rhubarb brownies are an excellent solution. Little can be done to improve the pink stems, other than add chocolate for proper, fudgy brownies. Or for something that will really impress, try our rhubarb tiramisu with pistachio praline.

RHUBARB FOOL RECIPE

When you have finally overdone all things rhubarb, god forbid, don’t waste it! This sturdy vegetable freezes exceptionally well. Trim, wash and chop into batons and place in sealed freezer bags. Then pop into your freezer ready for a tasty pie on a gloomy winters’ night later in the year.

Serves 8

1kg rhubarb

300g vanilla sugar

500ml double cream

Mix the rhubarb and vanilla sugar together in an ovenproof dish. Cover with foil and bake at 200°C until the fruit is completely soft.

Drain and pour the juice (you should have about 500ml) into a saucepan, then heat and let bubble away until reduced by about half, leave to cool.

Puree the fruit until totally smooth, then cool and chill as well. Whip the cream in a large chilled bowl until thick. Carefully fold in the rhubarb puree, add some of the reduced juice until the mixture is streaked like raspberry ripple ice cream.

Serve in individual glasses.