The abundant and bright forests of rhubarb make an excellent sweet fix. Try Philippa Davis' rhubarb tiramisu with pistachio praline when you tire of pies and crumbles

Philippa Davis’ rhubarb tiramisu with pistachio praline put the pink stems to excellent use. This makes the perfect spring pud, especially when it becomes too warm for pie or crumble.

For more inspiration on how to use your rhubarb, add chocolate for our irresistibly fudgy chocolate and rhubarb brownies. Or rhubarb fool is an old-fashioned favourite and another excellent crumble replacement. And if you are keen to grow rhubarb yourself, follow our advice in how to grow rhubarb.

RHUBARB TIRAMISU WITH PISTACHIO PRALINE

Serves 4

For the rhubarb

150g caster sugar

150ml water

2 vanilla pods

400g forced rhubarb, chopped into 1cm lengths

For the pistachio praline

50g sugar

50g shelled pistachios

For the mascarpone mix

3 eggs

300g mascarpone

75g caster sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

4 dsp amaretto

200g amaretti biscuits

To make rhubarb tiramisu with pistachio praline, first in a saucepan on a medium heat melt the sugar in the water with the vanilla pods split lengthways. Add the rhubarb and very gently simmer for a couple of minutes till just cooked. Take off the heat and leave to cool.

For the praline, line a small baking sheet with baking paper. Melt the sugar in a saucepan till dark golden, tip in the pistachios and stir. Pour immediately on to the baking sheet and leave to go cold and hard.

Separate the eggs. Whisk the three yolks with the mascarpone and 25g sugar and vanilla extract until thick and creamy. In another bowl whisk two egg whites (the remaining one is surplus) with the other 50g sugar until a soft peak is formed.

Gently fold the egg whites through the mascarpone.

To assemble the rhubarb tiramisu with pistachio praline, strain the rhubarb juice into a dish and add the amaretto. As you need them, dip a couple of the biscuits into the rhubarb liquor for a couple of seconds and put in the bottom of four glasses. Add a rhubarb layer then a layer of mascarpone mix. Repeat till the glass is full. These can be kept in the fridge till ready to serve. When ready to serve, whizz up the pistachio praline and sprinkle over the top.