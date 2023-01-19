Don't let muddy moors or freezing foreshores spoil your day. Ensure you are suitably shod with The Field's best gumboots

Some say that you can judge a man by his footwear but we say you can judge the credentials of country people by the gumboots (or wellies) they choose.

Quintessentially British and remarkably useful, gumboots are essential kit in the field. From smart Le Chameaus to lightweight Muck Boots or Aigles, they suit every field occasion and condition. But which are the best? From Dunlops to Dubarrys, be suitably shod with The Field’s pick of the best gumboots. (Read The Field’s guide to cold houses and how to stay warm this winter.)

THE TOP TEN BEST GUMBOOTS

Every foray into the field requires appropriate footwear. There’s nothing like squelching to the peg to ruin a day. Gumboots are quintessentially British and entirely indispensable to sporting life. Whether you want to nab a bargain with Dunlops or rely on a staple pair of Aigles, you can’t go wrong with The Field’s pick of the best gumboots.

(You might like to read bespoke hunting boots to last a lifetime.)

House-style boot. Offering exceptional comfort, this is the first anti-fatigue boot, allowing you to walk all day without getting tired.

Back zip makes for supreme practicality.

Infinitely classic and stylish, you can’t go wrong with the ultimate leather country boot. Available for men and women in a variety of fits.

You won’t get a better bargain than Dunlops. Bogs as standard. Excellent all-purpose boots to keep the wet out and the mud off.

Gumleaf Invicta Side-Vent boots, made with a neoprene lining for extra warmth. North Norfolk’s real hidden gem, designed for style, comfort and durability.

Made in heavy duty rubber, this is the black boot by every farm door.

The classic boot, available in a wool or leather lining, both for men and women. A choice of calf fittings gives an almost bespoke fit.

Lightweight, flexible and waterproof. These best-selling boots are excellent for the toughest of jobs.

Serious performance boot from this family footwear stable. These boots come with a fleece lining for extreme winter weather.

This article was originally published in 2017 and has been updated.

All products are independently selected by our editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.