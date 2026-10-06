A decent pair of boots is a must for the country sportsman. Stay a step ahead with these top picks from The Field

No more loyal friend will a fieldsports enthusiast find than a really good and reliable pair of gumboots. The best gumboots can be the difference between a great day and one marred by discomfort. When choosing be sure to consider how much ground you typically cover and the terrain tackled – freezing foreshores or muddy fields littered with rocks and brambles – as well as the sort of temperatures you will be contending with.

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You should also be sure to take a look at The Field‘s other must-read guides to country kit. These include the best shooting coats, best shooting socks, best gilets and best shirts for shooting.

The Field’s guide to the best gumboots

Luxurious and super-supportive

Forester Zip Rubber Boot by Härkila

These boots have been designed for the harshest conditions: a Vibram outer sole is complemented by a triple-reinforced heel cushioned with impact gel. They are 18in in height and have a water-repellent zip that helps keep you dry and goes sufficiently low to make getting the boots on and off a breeze. Price £229.99.

Pioneer Nord by Arxus

Manufactured with walking long distances in cold temperatures in mind, the Pioneer Nord is tested to perform down to -15°C. With 2mm rubber thickness and removable anatomic felt-lined insoles, your feet are in safe hands against the elements and sharp rocks, branches and spiky undergrowth. Price £210

Vierzonord Plus Neoprene-Lined Wellington by Le Chameau

This version of these iconic gumboots is insulated down to -25°C. Jersey or leather options are also available when something cooler is required. All are fully waterproof and adjustable. Price £220

Parcours II Signature Boot by Aigle

French-made anti-fatigue boots boasting a tri-density rubber sole and shock-absorbing cushion, plus a gripping sole inspired by the chamois mountain goat. The Parcours II is rated for temperatures as chilly as -20°C. Price £300

Countryside all-rounders

Bede Wellington Boot by Barbour

New features have been added to the classic countryside boot made from hard-wearing vulcanised rubber lined with jaunty tartan cotton plus an adjuster strap and kick-off spur. Price £79.95

Universal Wellington by Dunlop

Resistance to low-concentration acids, disinfectants and animal by-products has made this boot a farming favourite but it is a workhorse in virtually any rural setting. Price £34.99

Original Tall Wellington Boot by Hunter

Made from 28 hand-cut parts, this classic waterproof welly was first introduced in 1956 and is produced over three days from vulcanised rubber. It can be spotted just about anywhere, be that festival, farm or sporting field. Price £120

Avon Wellington Boot by Gumleaf

Lightweight boots with pull-tight waterproof canvas tops to keep out mud, straw and feed and other elements: whatever the task, they are up to the job. They have a sturdy, engineered sole and come in a choice of wool or neoprene linings. Price £54

The classic country boot

A perennial favourite of country lovers and dwellers. Dubarry’s Galway (£379) leather country boots come in a variety of colours and fits for both men and women. Warm, waterproof and breathable, these iconic boots are as at home by a peg or at a point-to-point as strutting their stuff at a festival.

Best bargain boot

You won’t find a better-value, basic boot than the Dunlop Pricemaster (£20). Gives a new meaning to bog standard but will keep the wet and the mud off your feet. At this price, you could buy a few pairs in different sizes as spares for visiting guests.

This article was originally published in 2017 and has been updated.

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