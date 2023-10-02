No kitchen is complete without a top-quality casserole dish in which to make favourite stews and comfort foods. Here, The Field rounds up our selection of the best casserole dishes on the market

Without doubt, casseroles are essential kit for any country kitchen, not simply for cooking up tasty game stews but for a wide array of delicious dishes. According to Field food writer Philippa Davis if one buys well, one should only need to buy once. “For me, a casserole dish needs to be sturdy enough to last a lifetime,” she says. “It must be suitable for the hob and oven, and be attractive enough to be presented at the table. Thinking of my collection, I seem to go for ones that are brightly coloured and often cast iron but there are lots to choose from.”

Here, we guide you through the The Field‘s favourites

THE BEST CASSEROLE DISHES

One of the best and most attractive casserole dishes around – especially for large volumes. It is made in the UK with a five-layered design that is highly durable and easy to clean. Oven safe and suitable for all hobs. For more information, click here.

Bake in the oven or roast, braise or fry or on any heat source with sleek and ergonomic matte black cast iron 31 cm casserole. The design helps retain heat and maximise flavour. For more information, click here.

Oversized handles give this large oval casserole real charm. It is made from 90% French copper. The other 10% is the practical, stainless-steel lining. Suitable for all hobs but induction. For more information, click here.

GreenPan Copenhagen Casserole With Lid

£98

A sleek, modern casserole free of nasty chemicals (PFSAs). Non stick, oven safe up to 220C and suitable for use on an induction hob. Available in a number of sizes. For more information, click here.

A 28cm all-surface compatible (including induction hobs) attractive copper casserole that is ideal for oven-to-table use. Furthermore it is made from 90% copper with a stainless steel inner for easy cleaning. For more information, click here.

