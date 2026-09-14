Best shooting gilets: overs or unders

What would we do without a shooting gilet? Here's our round-up of some of the best around.

Shooting gilets have become a staple of any countryman or woman’s wardrobe. They are versatile, hardwearing, easy to wash and a garment hard to do without. They are ideal wear for early in the season, particularly on September partridge days.

The best shooting gilets are loved not just for their cosiness but also their technical features. A gilet is smart over a shirt and an invaluable mid-layer for chilly days.

We asked some gilet wearers why they are such fans.

“For me, there are two clear advantages of a gilet,” says John Sugden of Campbell’s of Beauly. “First and foremost, from a tailoring perspective, because they have no sleeves the freedom of movement is so much better than a jacket or coat, making it easier to swing through. Sleeves simply restrict the movement, even if the jacket has an action back (pleats in the shoulder). Tweeds can also be worn nicely over a lightweight waterproof gilet, ensuring that a full tweed suit can be worn on a wet day if necessary”.

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The best shooting gilets – our pick

Whether you fancy fleece or wool, cotton or tweed, there are plenty to choose from. Here is The Field‘s guide to the best shooting gilets. And once you’re up to speed with the very best gilets, check out our guide to the best shooting coats and the best gumboots, among many others. We also have a list of the best sporting boots and brogues.

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Practical and stylish

The Farlows Moorland Tweed Shooting vest is a practical and stylish choice for early season shoot days or as a warm layer to wear under a coat in the winter. Made with high quality tweed in England, with two colour options and packed with technical features. For instance, two bellows cartridge pockets with Alcantara tipping on the entry points, external back button adjustment and Alcantara shoulder patches for protection while shooting. Farlows Moorland Tweed Shooting Vest £525

A Ladies’ Staple

Although a relatively new addition to its collection, Holland Cooper’s Countryside Fleece Gilets (£99) have proved a big hit. Available in three colours and with a flattering cut, they’re the perfect layering piece for country girls.

The Trusty Favourite

Alan Paine’s Aylsham fleece gilet (£94.95) comes in a wide selection of colours, is excellent value and is one of the best shooting gilets around. It has zipped pockets, an adjustable waist and is machine washable.

A Classic Shooting Gilet

Campbell’s of Beauly’s men’s luxury field nehru gilet (£395) is tailored in rich Loden green wool, offering warmth without weight. It is the ideal layering piece for the winter months or worn simply over a shirt when the temperature warms up.

Best Shooting Gilet For In Town

The blue tweed in this Maude & Fox gilet hails from Yorkshire with suede trims, collar and shoulder pads for stylish contrast. While it is extremely wearable off the field, it still has plenty of technical features: large pockets; two-way zip; and two layers of fleece for comfort and warmth. Blue Peat Tweed Shooting Gilet, £375

The Flexible Friend

Pin Piuma’s reversible gilet (£225) is available in partridge green or pheasant brown. It has a leather-bound collar and orange cord zipper. Wear it tweed side around or show off the quilted side. Whatever you choose, we reckon this is one of the best shooting gilets around.

Sporting Gilet With A Hidden Surprise

Fera’s Poacher gilet has a hidden pocket running across the back. What will you stash there? Made from hard-wearing soft canvas with a lightweight filling. Available in blue, black or green.

Want to learn more about style in the field?

Read our guides on what to wear grouse shooting and dress codes for shooting.

You can also subscribe to our monthly Field Guide to newsletters, which cover everything from clothing to where to shoot abroad, how to train your gundog to what to serve guests for a shoot lunch.

This article was originally published in 2017 and has been updated several times.