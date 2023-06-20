Choosing the right sporting jacket is a big decision. The Field's guide is on hand to help you find the bet shooting coat for you

“Choosing the best shooting coat is an important decision for any sportsman,” says Ed Wills, The Field‘s deputy editor. “It is an absolutely essential bit of kit when you venture out in the field. There’s nothing more likely to take the shine off a day’s sport than getting cold, soaked to the skin or even hot under the collar. Protection from the elements is crucial in a coat but there are many other factors to consider. You need to match the coat to your needs, ensure it is comfortable to wear and doesn’t restrict movement, not forgetting making sure it also looks good.”

Although at times appearing timeless, even the world of fieldsports has fashions and what people consider to be the ‘best shooting coat’. Take the Norfolk jacket, for instance. In the early part of the last century it was a staple of every country gentleman, including the late Duke of Edinburgh. Such was its practicality and ubiquity that there are even photographs of George Mallory wearing one on his unsuccessful and fatal trip to conquer Everest in 1924. Although it fell out of favour with some for a spell, the Norfolk is enjoying a revival.

Since the Norfolk jacket’s original heyday, there have been huge advances in design and fabric. The choice – from the very latest technical materials to traditional tweed – can seem baffling. Sporting jackets also vary in price enormously. Whatever your budget or quarry, we’ve got in covered in our guide to the best shooting coats.

A classic shooting coat

The Check Field Coat (£675) from Cordings is not only a fine example of British craftsmanship but also the perfect blend of tradition and modern innovation. It is coated in Teflon and waterproof, windproof yet breathable. Freedom of movement is ensured through the expert cut, while other features include storm cuffs, silent ‘rattle free’ studs and a retaining flap on the large cartridge pockets.

Looking for a lightweight?

Schoffel’s Ptarmigan Cirrus Coat (£499.95) is the company’s lightest shooting coat. This flexible and water-repellent friend in the field is ideal for changeable days and layering. Underarm gussets for comfort and freedom of movement, fleece-lined pockets and a two-way zipper are among the technical features. Plus there’s an easily adjustable hood for really inclement days, a removable recoil pad and is machine washable.

A reliable all-rounder

Whether you’re on the rugby side line, finishing line of a point-to-point or in the shooting line, you won’t look out of place in Dubarry’s Rosleague Ivy Jacket (£499). A durable outer shell combined with a Gore-Tex liner ensures it is lightweight, waterproof and breathable. Furthermore, this smart shooting coat has fleece-lined pockets, ergonomic sleeve design as well as cartridge pockets with tabs. It’s practical to boot, as it can be machine washed.

Best-value shooting coat

Seeland provides an excellent value all-round sporting jacket: big on practical features but not on price. The Woodcock Advanced Jacket (£239.99) is made from stretchy fabric with a tweed-like appearance and is waterproof and windproof. It has adjustable cuffs and waist, plus large, easily accessed cartridge pockets and fleece-lined handwarmer pockets. Rainy days can go away thanks to a detachable hood.

Best of British shooting coat

Purdey’s classic Technical Tweed Field Coat (£995) is made from a newly developed technical tweed woven in Scotland. It’s a third lighter than traditionally woven tweed boosting both comfort and resilience. A liner ensures this shooting coat remains waterproof and windproof while being breathable, while a Teflon coating means water simply beads and rolls off. Other features include hand-warmer pockets, easy-access cartridge pockets and a storm cuff.

Old-school style

The revival of the Norfolk jacket illustrates that a classic style rarely goes out of fashion for good. Farlows Norfolk Tweed Shooting Jacket (£649) comes in a choice of green herringbone or olive green houndstooth milled in Scotland. This is then coated in a fine layer of Teflon to increase water repellency before being marked, cut and sewn by hand. Not only is the Norfolk’s half-belt feature iconic but it allows the jacket to be adjusted around the waist, taking some of the cartridge load off the shoulders to enable maximum movement. Stormy weather? Turn up the collar.

Best shooting coats for young guns

Walker & Hawkes Children’s Derby Tweed Noah Shooting Jackets (£49.95) are made in Britain from Teflon-treated tweed, ensuring little ones stay dry and toasty on shoot days. Given the scrapes adventurous youngsters can get into, these mini sporting coats designed to enhance freedom of movement – or growth spurts. Available in two colours with matching caps, gilets and breeks also available.

