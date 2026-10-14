Best shooting ties chosen by The Field

Charlotte Mackaness

It's not that a tie should be worn for shooting (there's no debate there) but what sort of tie should it be? Here we offer our selection of the very best shooting ties

men in tweeds
TAGS:

So the pheasant season has started and one’s mind turns to the best shooting ties. (Read our pheasant shooting tips here.)

Patterned or plain is a personal choice. Most likely this is driven by how sartorially conservative one is. However, it is always best to avoid anything too shiny that might catch the light. This is why rough-textured ties are a popular choice with many guns. That said, there is a super selection of patterned ties available, and one group gamebird-emblazoned ties will never fall out of favour with is the people buying a shooting man his Christmas and birthday presents. A shooting tie is a festive- and birthday-gift failsafe. Here is our guide to the best.

All products are independently selected by our editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

(Read our article – should you wear a tie when shooting?)

Best shooting ties

labrador pattern tie by Purdey

Purdey’s labrador tie is ideal for the shooting man and gundog enthusiast.

Price: £170

Buy here

 

red and navy dog pattern tie

Cordings navy and red pointer patterned tie is on-point country neckwear.

Colours: Six

Price £79

Buy here 

 

Classic country ties

tweed tie

This Saxony tweed tie from House of Bruar is a stylish and safe bet for any shooting man.

Colours: Six

Price: £39.95

Buy here 

tweed herringbone tie

Alternatively try this Shetland herringbone tie from House of Bruar that looks sharp against tweed.

Colours: Fourteen

Price £39.95

Buy here

Pheasant pattern tie

The Madden silk tie by Dubarry comes with a dapper pheasant-motif.

Colours: Four

Price £49

Buy here 

 

Stag pattern tie

Harrow silk woven tie by Holland & Holland features an eye-catching stag-head pattern with footprint detail on the reverse.

Price £135

Buy here

orange tie with land rovers

The Land Rover Defender tie by Campbell’s of Beauly is the ideal gift for lovers of this countryside icon.

Colours: Three

Price £80

Buy here 

 

Best of British

Waring Brook stripe tie

Waring Brooke’s Classic Stripe Ties come in a choice of four colourways.

Colours: Four

Price: £29.50

Buy here

Best shooting tie for blending in

Best shooting ties? This knitted wool tie in olive is ideal

This knitted wool tie is ideal for shooting

Alan Paine’s textured knitted tie  won’t catch the light and is ideal for shooting. The smart presentation box always makes it the perfect gift.

Colours: Four

Price: £49.95

Buy here

A much-loved classic

A red tie with a hare motif

Eric Clapton has this tie in every colour

Eric Clapton, joint managing director of Cordings, loves its wool-silk mix March hare tie so much that he has one in every colourway.

Colours: Four

Price: £69

Buy here

If you found this feature helpful, be sure to take a look at The Field‘s other guides to essential sporting kit such as the best shooting shirts, best shooting socks and best ear defenders.

This article was originally published in 2024 and has been updated. 