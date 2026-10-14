It's not that a tie should be worn for shooting (there's no debate there) but what sort of tie should it be? Here we offer our selection of the very best shooting ties

So the pheasant season has started and one’s mind turns to the best shooting ties. (Read our pheasant shooting tips here.)

Patterned or plain is a personal choice. Most likely this is driven by how sartorially conservative one is. However, it is always best to avoid anything too shiny that might catch the light. This is why rough-textured ties are a popular choice with many guns. That said, there is a super selection of patterned ties available, and one group gamebird-emblazoned ties will never fall out of favour with is the people buying a shooting man his Christmas and birthday presents. A shooting tie is a festive- and birthday-gift failsafe. Here is our guide to the best.

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(Read our article – should you wear a tie when shooting?)

Best shooting ties

Purdey’s labrador tie is ideal for the shooting man and gundog enthusiast.

Price: £170

Cordings navy and red pointer patterned tie is on-point country neckwear.

Colours: Six

Price £79

Classic country ties

This Saxony tweed tie from House of Bruar is a stylish and safe bet for any shooting man.

Colours: Six

Price: £39.95

Alternatively try this Shetland herringbone tie from House of Bruar that looks sharp against tweed.

Colours: Fourteen

Price £39.95

The Madden silk tie by Dubarry comes with a dapper pheasant-motif.

Colours: Four

Price £49

Harrow silk woven tie by Holland & Holland features an eye-catching stag-head pattern with footprint detail on the reverse.

Price £135

The Land Rover Defender tie by Campbell’s of Beauly is the ideal gift for lovers of this countryside icon.

Colours: Three

Price £80

Best of British

Waring Brooke’s Classic Stripe Ties come in a choice of four colourways.

Colours: Four

Price: £29.50

Best shooting tie for blending in

Alan Paine’s textured knitted tie won’t catch the light and is ideal for shooting. The smart presentation box always makes it the perfect gift.

Colours: Four

Price: £49.95

A much-loved classic

Eric Clapton, joint managing director of Cordings, loves its wool-silk mix March hare tie so much that he has one in every colourway.

Colours: Four

Price: £69

If you found this feature helpful, be sure to take a look at The Field‘s other guides to essential sporting kit such as the best shooting shirts, best shooting socks and best ear defenders.

This article was originally published in 2024 and has been updated.