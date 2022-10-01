With the advent of the new season these tips will ensure your first drive goes off with a bang. The right sort of bang. The Field's pheasant shooting tips are the best advice on pheasant shooting you will find

Pheasant shooting tips are essential for the experienced hand and new gun alike. The thrill as the season starts doesn’t want to be tainted by sloppy shots and lack of preparation. So take a couple of moments to read through our pheasant shooting tips. From behaviour on the peg to what load to use, these 11 pheasant shooting tips will provide the perfect checklist for the serious shot.

And if your pheasant shooting proves fruitful – it should if you heed our pheasant shooting tips – then we have a wealth of delicious ideas. From the perfect roast pheasant recipe to barbecuing your bird: spatchcocked pheasant with lemon and herbs we have all the pheasant recipes you need to keep you eating game all season.

And if you are thinking about investing in a new gun…our covetable list of the 10 most expensive guns in the world makes interesting reading. Which would you choose to take with you to the peg?

11 PHEASANT SHOOTING TIPS for the best season’s shooting