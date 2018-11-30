Tempted to spend the school fees on a side-by-side? You will be after reading our list of the 10 most expensive guns in the world

Buying one of the most expensive guns in the world won’t, sadly, make you a better shot. But it will certainly make a day in the field far more exciting. Every shooting person’s cabinet houses a favourite gun, an old faithful. Perhaps it wiped everyone’s eye at the Boxing Day shoot. Perhaps it claimed the first right and left, took the first woodcock, or accompanied you to that very grouse butt. Or perhaps it has been in your family for generations and is now a creaking relic, but much-loved nonetheless.

But an affinity with such a special gun does not detract from the fact that the most expensive guns in the world are irresistible. A proper sporting type cannot help but ogle – and put these straight to the top of a wishlist. The 10 most expensive guns are as much works of art as they are weapons. And they have equally impressive price tags to match.

The 10 most expensive guns in the world showcase the very best guns and gunmakers working today. But what tops your list? British or European? Established or modern? Read on to decide.

For more on the very best guns in the business, read the world’s 20 best shotguns – a definitive guide to the guns that every shooting person should be dreaming of.

Facts correct as of when this article was published in 2015.

The Field’s 10 most expensive guns

This is not only one of the most expensive guns, it is probably the most sophisticated. At the Fabbri factory (read about the editor’s visit to the Fabbri: Italian gunmakers factory) the bench artisans work in silence as if in a religious establishment. The guns, blending old and new, are technically supreme. Every detail is thought through and many are unusual. The demi-lump barrels made from stainless steel, for example, don’t have conventional joining ribs; a micron-machined H-section sits between the tubes, which are brought into perfect re-lationship for point of impact by this component. When everything is exactly right the assembly with sighting rib is fused together by laser, creating one piece of metal. It is then DLC (diamond-like carbon)-coated, this high-temperature vacuum process vastly increasing resistance to wear as well as blacking the steel. The barrels, also tested to extreme proof pressure, become virtually indestructible. About 20 Fabbris are made each year. They are imported by Tony Kennedy, who observes, “There is nothing better and never has been, so much goes into it, you have to see how it is made to understand.”

Price: from £138,000 for an all-stainless gun and £150,000 for one with a titanium action (which reduces overall weight by about a pound if required). There is a 25% supplement for a pair.

Delivery: usually four to five years.

PETER HOFER SIDELOCK

Hofer, based in Ferlach, Austria, is a great showman and maker of some of the world’s most exclusive, innovative and most expensive guns. “Every-body says you can’t create a new gun. But that is not true,” he says. “Every third gun we create is a new gun.” About six guns leave his atelier each year. All are ornate and mechanically original. He may work on a single piece for many years (on one he lavished 21,400 hours). I recently handled a double-barrelled .17 rifle weighing 2lb, engraved with beetles.

Hofer has developed a side-by-side 12-bore sidelock that includes an almost hidden .17 tube between the two smoothbore barrels. His more conventional side-by-side, made to whatever specification is desired and taking about 1,600 man hours, has a back action and single trigger. A Boss-system over-and-under is also offered, taking 2,000 hours, as well as more German-style guns. Hofer makes large and small gauges, but seems to have a particular passion for the miniature.

Price: He does not like to discuss price but Bloomberg Businessweek reports the range as $200,000 to $500,000. What Hofer calls his “Mega guns” may cost more than £1 million.

Delivery: by negotiation, depending on specification.

Boss, established in 1812, patented its over-and-under – one of the most influential of all – in 1909. And the modern version is on of the most expensive guns in the world today. Breech-loading over-and-unders had been made in Germany from about 1870 but Boss streamlined and lowered the action, dispensing with a cross-pin beneath the barrels. Instead, rotating trunnions at the knuckle mate with teardrop wedges machined into the barrel lumps. The Boss has two locking systems. There are draws projecting one on each side of the action walls meeting corresponding female radii in the middle of bifurcated barrel lumps. To the rear of the chambers two semicircular projections protrude and engage slots on either side of the bottom of the action face. A bolt emerging from the face locks these down. Says the firm’s Jason Craddock, “The draw system reduces strain at the knuckle and keeps the barrels on the face; the rear bolt and bites fasten the gun. There is tension at the trunnions but the draws reduce this significantly.”

Both systems are much imitated and the rear bolting has inspired many makers to create simplified versions as well outright copies. Most Bosses include a turret-system, mechanical single trigger and the ejector mechanism is powered by coil springs.

Price: from £105,540, including VAT (single trigger, £114,540). Double-trigger side-by-sides start at £81,540 (single trigger, £90,540). No more than 18 guns are made annually.

Delivery: 30 months.

Purdey, established 1814, acquired the right to make the Woodward over-and-under (patented in 1913) from James Woodward after the Second World War, having offered a more complex, deeper, six-bite design previously. The gun is distinguished by a brilliant hinging system involving stud pins near the knuckle and bifurcated lumps (much copied by dozens of makers) and a unique tongue-and-groove lock mid action. Superlatively strong, this is rarely copied because it is difficult to make. The Woodward-type over-and-under has a low action profile and great elegance of form. The ejection mechanism, improved by Ernest Lawrence, is boxed and powered by leaf springs.

Today, this over-and-under may also be ordered in Damas steel, which looks like traditional Damascus but is a tremendously strong, super-material created by bringing together two powdered steels in a nitrogen vacuum.

I have shot both conventional and Damas guns and found the latter in 30in 12-bore form one of the best I’ve ever used on game.

Price: for Purdey over-and-unders in 12-, 16- or 20-bore start at £108,720. In 28-bore and .410 they rise to £115,320. A Damas version is one of the most expensive guns in the world, and would cost you at least £130,320.

Delivery: 18-24 months.

Holland & Holland, established in 1835, first made an over-and-under in 1914. An improved version was introduced in 1950. Different again was the new Royal over-and-under brought out in 1992 (prototyped in 20-bore form two years earlier). The new gun benefited – as did the less expensive, sideplated, detachable-trigger “Sporting” over-and-under launched at about the same time – from the CNC machining revolution then happening within the London gun trade and at Holland & Holland in particular.

The gun is a back-action sidelock with a notably shallow and elegantly bolstered slim body. Unlike in a Purdey, Woodward or Boss, there are no additional central bites. It locks by means of square bolts locating just above the centre of the lower barrel. The gun is offered with double triggers or a non-selective, inertia-operated single trigger. I have shot the gun in most forms but the 30in 20-bore is one of the sweetest (natural pointing, low recoil, effortless) I have had the pleasure to use. It takes more than 900 hours to build.

Price: with a single trigger of £98,400, including VAT, in 12-, 16- and 20-bore; 28-bore and .410 cost £104,400. The firm produces 75 to 80 guns a year.

Delivery: 30 months.

GREENER SIDELOCK

“What we do is capitalise on everything Greener did in their heyday,” notes David Dryhurst of WW Greener (who works with fellow directors Graham Greener and master gunmaker Richard Tandy). Each is a specific project and comes with an extra pair of Damascus barrels. Two models are offered. The Facile Princeps with classic Greener top extension is an exhibition grade boxlock, pos-sibly the finest of all fixed-lock boxlocks and allowing for a rounded bar to the front because of the central cocking system (10 have been built). Recent production also includes sidelocks, some with side lever. These are built without the top extension, save in 10-bore, with a five-pin, three-teardrop bridle lock as conceived by Harry Greener in 1914 – “different but highly efficient”.Greener uses a Boss ejector system (other than in a few Facile Princeps made with ‘“Unique” jointed tumbler ejectors) and Boss-style locks. Other features include arcaded Greener fences, a Greener fore-end with im-proved Deeley latch and a horn fore-end tip and heel plate. Invariably the guns have a Greener rounded half-pistol, knobbed grip and fleur-de-lis chequering on fore-end and stock. The recent Viking gun is one of a number of special commissions lately built.

Price: A modern Greener sidelock would not cost less than £120,000, including VAT.

Delivery: 30 months.