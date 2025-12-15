This creamy, boozy, cheesy gratin makes the perfect festive side dish writes Philippa Davis

Brussels sprout gratin with sherry, nutmeg and cheese

This dish can be made up and baked straight away or assembled the night before then cooked when required. If making in advance, it will need 10 to 15 minutes’ extra cooking time and the top may need covering if it starts to brown too much before the centre is piping hot.

As Brussels sprouts tend to have a slightly bitter flavour, I like to use a medium-dry sherry to add a little sweetness. However, slightly drier ones, such as palo cortado or oloroso, also work. (Read Jonathan Ray’s guide to Christmas ports.)

Serves 6

500g Brussels sprouts, trimmed and sliced in half

250g shallots, peeled and finely sliced

25g butter

2 tbsp rapeseed oil

25g plain flour

200ml whole milk

200ml double cream

50g mature cheddar

6 tbsp dry or medium sherry

1 nutmeg, finely grated

Topping

50g dried breadcrumbs

50g mature cheddar, grated

50g salted butter

1 large clove of garlic, peeled and finely grated

1 lemon, zest only

2 tbsp parsley, finely chopped

1 tbsp thyme, finely chopped

Method

Preheat the oven to 200°C fan/Gas Mark 7. Bring a pan of salted water to the boil, blanch the sprouts for 3 minutes or until just al dente, then strain and leave to drain. In a medium saucepan on a medium heat, season and sauté the shallots in the butter and oil. Stirring often, cook until softened – about 15 minutes. Sprinkle over the flour, cook for 1 minute then gently whisk in the milk and cream. Bring to a simmer and whisk in the cheddar, sherry and nutmeg. Season with salt and pepper. Stir in the blanched sprouts then scoop into a baking dish.

