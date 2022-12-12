The best backgammon sets chosen by The Field

Backgammon has been played in Ancient Egypt, by the Romans and is still popular amongst all age groups. Here is our pick of the best sets around.

Looking for a gift that will suit every age from teens onwards? Backgammon is the answer and we’ve chosen the best backgammon sets around for you to be thinking about.  (Read our article Backgammon: a game for pharaohs, kings and spies.)

Aspinal of London travel backgammon set 

Aspinall travel backgammon set

Best for long haul travellers

  • Colour: Navy
  • Crafted in 100% Italian leather
  • Removable strap and polished brass buckle
  • 32 pieces, four throwing dice and doubling cube
  • Wipe clean

Neatly stored away in a leather case, this travelling backgammon set is perfect for whiling away long haul flights. It could in fact be the perfect gift for somebody you know who is always going off somewhere.

Danish-designed Hay backgammon set from Liberty London 

Hay backgammon set

Best for modernists

  • Solid resin pieces
  • Patterned FSC certified board
  • Wipe clean surface
  • Size: H: 3cm, W: 26cm, L: 37cm

A Danish designer has given the traditional backgammon set a more contemporary look which will appeal to those with an eye for colour.

Smythson leather Panama backgammon case

smythson backgammon set

Best for traditionalists

  • Colour: Black
  • Leather lined dice cups
  • Smooth playing board
  • 100% grained leather case

With suave looks contained in a practical leather case, this backgammon set from Smythson will be enthusiastically received and could well become a family heirloom.

Jaques of London backgammon set in mahogany

best backgammon sets

Best for noisy play

  • Hand finished
  • Intarsia board inlays
  • Mahogany
  • Rules and how to play instructions included

Jacques of London has been making board games since the 18th century and has created this beautiful mahogany backgammon set, which clatters the pieces in a satisfying manner as you move your way around the board.

Jacques of London backgammon set

Best for value

  • Brown, white and black colour scheme
  • Cream hand stitched finish
  • Durable
  • Portable and easy to carry
  • Resin playing pieces

This is the perfect pick up and play set for taking to weekends with friends, stays in hotels and to the bar for après ski drinks.

Jonathan Adler Bowtie backgammon set

Best for the drawing room

  • Magnetic closure
  • Wood with high-gloss lacquer
  • Velvet lining, solid acrylic pieces
  • Height 11.4cm, width 47cm, length 28.5cm

A stylish set that offers a colourful twist to a game.

Aspinal of London lizard-embossed leather backgammon set

Best for elegant luxury

  • Italian calf leather, wooden box frame
  • 30 chips, four standard throwing dice, two leather dice cups, doubling cube
  • Height 38cm, width 23cm, depth 5.5cm

We think this set has a touch of the James Bond about it.

