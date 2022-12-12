The best backgammon sets chosen by The Field

Backgammon has been played in Ancient Egypt, by the Romans and is still popular amongst all age groups. Here is our pick of the best sets around.

Looking for a gift that will suit every age from teens onwards? Backgammon is the answer and we’ve chosen the best backgammon sets around for you to be thinking about. (Read our article Backgammon: a game for pharaohs, kings and spies.)

Best for long haul travellers

Colour: Navy

Crafted in 100% Italian leather

Removable strap and polished brass buckle

32 pieces, four throwing dice and doubling cube

Wipe clean

Neatly stored away in a leather case, this travelling backgammon set is perfect for whiling away long haul flights. It could in fact be the perfect gift for somebody you know who is always going off somewhere.

Best for modernists

Solid resin pieces

Patterned FSC certified board

Wipe clean surface

Size: H: 3cm, W: 26cm, L: 37cm

A Danish designer has given the traditional backgammon set a more contemporary look which will appeal to those with an eye for colour.

Best for traditionalists

Colour: Black

Leather lined dice cups

Smooth playing board

100% grained leather case

With suave looks contained in a practical leather case, this backgammon set from Smythson will be enthusiastically received and could well become a family heirloom.

Best for noisy play

Hand finished

Intarsia board inlays

Mahogany

Rules and how to play instructions included

Jacques of London has been making board games since the 18th century and has created this beautiful mahogany backgammon set, which clatters the pieces in a satisfying manner as you move your way around the board.

Best for value

Brown, white and black colour scheme

Cream hand stitched finish

Durable

Portable and easy to carry

Resin playing pieces

This is the perfect pick up and play set for taking to weekends with friends, stays in hotels and to the bar for après ski drinks.

Best for the drawing room

Magnetic closure

Wood with high-gloss lacquer

Velvet lining, solid acrylic pieces

Height 11.4cm, width 47cm, length 28.5cm

A stylish set that offers a colourful twist to a game.

Best for elegant luxury

Italian calf leather, wooden box frame

30 chips, four standard throwing dice, two leather dice cups, doubling cube

Height 38cm, width 23cm, depth 5.5cm

We think this set has a touch of the James Bond about it.