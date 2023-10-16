If you'd like to treat your loyal, four-legged friend to something that will really set the tail wagging, look no further than The Field's guide to the best presents for dogs

Whether your dog is a working lab or working lap, spoiling them with something new is always fun. Our guide to the best presents for dogs offers a selection of canine accessories sure to set tails wagging. Be sure to check out our other round-ups, including the best beds for working dogs, essential gundog products and the best dog travel accessories.

Best Presents For Dogs

FORTNUM & MASON WICKER DOG BED

Your dog will feel top drawer in this willow pet basket with the familiar F&M motif and smart, comfy tartan cushion.

♦ Price £195

For more information, click here.





KIND2 DOG SHAMPOO BARS

Soap-free shampoo bars that are easy to use when washing a wriggling pooch. Ideal present for dogs who like to have fun in the mud.

♦ Price £10

For more information, click here.





KINTAILS LEATHER DOG COLLARS

Finest vegetable tanned leather collars that get better and better with age. Choose from a variety colours.

♦ Price £40

For more information, click here.





TANGLE RECYCLED FISHING NETS DOG BOWL

Give your dog a present and help keep the seas clean at the same time. A striking, teal-coloured bowl made from recycled fishing nets. Weighted, non slip and puncture resistant.

♦ Price £29.99

For more information, click here.





BARBOUR TARTAN DOG BLANKET

A super-smart tartan blanket – ideal for home or in the car.

♦ from £39.95

For more information, click here.





NASH BAMBOO DOG THROW

Superbly soft blanket that can be used to dry off wet pets, to line a dog bed or to protect your furniture and car. The bamboo fibres are naturally antibacterial and hypoallergenic.

♦ from £85

For more information, click here.



RUFF AND TUMBLE DOG LEADS

Soft but strong and pliable fabric slip leads finished with leather bindings and solid brass fittings. Furthermore, there’s an array of colours to choose from.

♦ from £14.95

For more information, click here.





