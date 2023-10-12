Whether you've a long day in the field planned or simply a short trip in a car, we round up the best dog travel accessories for four-legged friends on the go

First and foremost we want our dogs to be safe and comfortable when they are out and about. Here, we round up the best travel accessories for your dog but be sure to also take a look at our other invaluable guides, including the best beds for working dogs, essential gundog products and our round-ups of the best shooting coats, best shooting caps and the best gumboots.

The Best Dog Travel Accessories

Dog Box Car Cages

From £400

A huge selection of car and van cages to fit different makes and models of vehicles. For more information, click here.

Barbour Classic Tartan Dog Blanket

From £39.95



An excellent accessory for travel or for simply being at home with your dog; this attractive tartan blanket comes in three sizes and is machine washable. For more information, click here.

Use as either a drying towel or to help keep the back of the car – or sofa – clean. For more information, click here.

Lightweight bowl that scrunches up nice and small. Available in three striking colours. For more information, click here.

Ruff N Tumble Country Collection Drying Coats

From £51.95



Smart drying coats with corduroy trim that mop up moisture and muck, helping to keep your pup cosy and your car clean. For more information, click here.

Easily stowed and carried with a capacity of up to 2 litres. You can use your foot or hand as a pump to release the water. For more information, click here.

Henry Wag Air Kennel

From £99



This kennel is made from hard-wearing plastic that is easy to keep clean, and includes travel bowls. It comes in three sizes. For more information, click here.

Love dogs? Read The Field

The Field is packed with first-rate features about dogs including our pieces about English Setters, teckels and the best gundog breeds from overseas.

All products are independently selected by our editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more – https://www.futureplc.com/terms-conditions/