A tweed cap is not only an essential piece of sporting kit but a timeless classic that never looks out of place whether dog walking, dusting clays or enjoying a day in the field. Here, we round up the best caps for shooting.

The Field is packed with useful guides to essential sporting kit. Be sure to check out our round-ups of the best cartridge bags, best shooting coats, best shooting gilets and many, many more. Here we take a look at the best caps for shooting.

A well-cut tweed cap is never out of place be it walking the dog, down the pub or on the smartest shoot. The big decision is deciding which style to go for. “Peaky Blinders has started a penchant for the eight-piece cap that is gaining on popularity on the traditional, close-fitting tweed,” says Alexandra Henton, Editor of The Field. “It’s a personal choice but a Bond cap carefully walks the tightrope between both styles and is universally flattering.”

Once you have decided upon form, it is important to address functionality and fit. “Your cap must have two functions. Firstly, keeping your head, and therefore your body, warm. Secondly, shielding you from the elements, being that the sun out of your eyes, the rain off your face or often both at the same time,” says Gilian Booker, founder of Benedict & Hott. “When trying a cap, it is a good idea to mimic the movements you will apply in the field.”

Measuring oneself is straightforward and requires only a soft tape measure; most retailers’ websites have size guides. We suggest you buy a brace and always have one at hand in the car. After that, our only top tip is not to match it with your tweed – you might be mistaken for the keeper. So, we doff our caps to this indispensable piece of country attire and give you The Field‘s guide to the best caps for shooting.

The best caps for shooting

Universally flattering

This traditional design Bond cap from Benedict & Hott (£45 – seen here in Teviot tweed) is coated in Teflon® to ensure it is highly water resistant. A popper holds the peak; a flattering all-rounder for all weather.

An all-weather classic

An extended peak is one of the features of Alan Paine’s Combrook cap (RRP £54). It comes in a range of tweeds and sizes, and also has a waterproof membrane and is fully lined for comfort so you stay warm and dry.

Best for narrow heads

The Irby (£100) is the newest shape in Purdey’s collection. “It has a slightly longer peak than our classic Litton Short Peak. It has more of a set in curve to it as well as being slightly narrower. This lends itself to a slimmer framed head and provides a little more protection from the elements with the longer peak,” says Gavin Thow, buying and production manager. The Irby comes comes in a range of tweeds.

A sporting all-rounder

The Turnberry from Lock & Co (£245) is name after the famous golf course, hence it’s slightly ‘fuller’ look at the sides is a nod to this. It has a stiff brim and is handcrafted in a choice of three pure wool tweeds. Fully lined, showerproof and durable.

Best for summer sport

Cordings’ popular Garforth cap is also available in linen (£59) making it an ideal choice for summer sport. The close-fitting hat is made in Britain from Irish linen and has a stitched down peak.

A fashionable ladies’ baker boy

The Felsham Baker Boy cap (£69) is made from British tweed and brimming with features including a quilted satin lining and the Hicks & Brown bird motif on the side. Choose from three colours and five sizes.

A super-smart failsafe

Westley Richards’ caps are made at the Lovat Mills. This Kinloch Cap in Rannoch tweed (£75) will sit well in any situation from the smartest shoot to the local point-to-point. It is fully lined and made in England.

