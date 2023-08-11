A top-notch jumper is an essential piece of sporting kit and a gun's best friend: an extra layer that keeps the cold out but it is smart enough to stand alone at shoot lunches or worn with a gilet on milder days. Find yours in our guide to the best shooting jumpers

Here, The Field celebrates the best shooting jumpers: an often overlooked piece of essential kit. They can be a gun’s best friend: a versatile extra layer that keeps out the cold but is smart enough to stand alone at shoot lunches or warn with a gilet to shot on milder days. The jury is very much out on the merits of a crew neck over a V-neck. While the latter may look smarter with a tie, a crew neck offers added warmth when foreshore wildfowling, for example.

A classic v-neck in a multitude of colours

Alain Pain’s Streetly V-neck is a classic shooting jumper (£99.95). Made from hand-spun, super-soft lambswool, it is made for comfort and comes in a wide variety of colours. it is machine washable to boot.

Best shooting jumper for sheer luxury

This Purdey quarter zip sweater is a timeless design made from soft cashmere (£995); you’ll be wearing this for seasons to come. What’s more, the leather frame around the zip adds further style ensuring you’ll cut a dash – while staying cosy – in the line.

Good for mid-winter sport

When the mercury starts to drop, Barbour’s Horseford Crew Jumper (£99.95) is the shooting sweater to reach for. It is made from 100% soft lambswool in a two-colour twist yard, with raglan sleeves. Chunky but more than smart enough for lunch and available in a healthy choice of hues.

A show-stopping windstopper

One for chaps who spent a lot of time outdoors: Dubarry’s Feeney Zip Neck Sweater (£199) has a windproof lining but is made from breathable but durable blend of wool, nylon and rayon. However, for all its hardy credentials, the drape is soft – ensuring it still looks smart inside.

For those who appreciate the finer things in life

Westley Richards’ Cannock Cable jumper (£595) is made in Scotland from the soft and supple cashmere. It’s a classic that will take you anywhere: the shooting line to supper with friends; even on safari if you opt for the version in ‘light clay’.

A timeless shooting jumper

There’s always room in a gun’s wardrobe for a failsafe V-neck shooting jumper in green. This lambswool V-Neck from Schoffel (£119.95) is not only soft and warm but has a ribbed hem and cuffs. Perfectly suited for layering when the temperature can vary. Handily, it is also machine washable.

The best shooting jumper for guns who prefer not to wear a coat

The Annaboda Pullover from Harkila (£339) is made from breathable, naturally temperature regulating wool but with a Harkila Storm Pro HSP® membrane, meaning many guns choose to wear it as an outer layer. The Field understands it is Vinnie Jones’s go-to piece of kit. Other technical features include a zipped chest pocket, reinforced elbows and ribbed cuffs and hems.

A faithful friend

Cordings’ lambswool V-neck jumper (£99) is spun in Scotland. It is soft, warm, feels light to wear and comes in more than a rainbow’s worth of different colours. Unquestionably, it is the ultimate faithful and trusty friend of country gents across the land.

