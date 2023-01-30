Best shooting gilets: overs or unders

Smart, stylish and entirely practical, gilets are the perfect defence against the vagaries of the British climate – no jacket required

Whatever the weather, a gilet is essential kit. Smart over a shirt in the summer and an invaluable mid-layer for chilly days in the field, gilets are both practical and timelessly stylish. And there are plenty to choose from. Schöffel are thoroughly popular, but have you considered a quilted, tweed or even padded option? Here are The Field’s top 10 best shooting gilets.

Need some style inspiration for the season? Take a sartorial lesson from David Beckham, who looks effortlessly stylish in the line. Find out which gilet Mr Beckham opts for, read dress like David Beckham in the field. (You might also like to read The Field’s guide to the best gumboots.)

BEST SHOOTING GILETS

There was a time when the heady hues of scarlet, cherry, ruby and claret coloured the countryside, when red strides strode around the Game Fair, Burghley, point-to-points and race meetings. But as vermillion lost out to lime green and sky blue, the Schöffel gilet slipped into the vacuum. Ruddy faces gave up matching slacks and zipped up their fleeces. (Read our guide to the perfect corduroy trousers.)

In a swift online poll, voters opted for the Schöffel by a furlong (its design, quality, colours and style make it thoroughly popular both on and off the field). But the field boasts a number of great alternatives, too. From quilting (most of us of a certain vintage will have owned a Puffa jacket during our formative years) to fleece and tweed, the gilet acts as an essential sporting underlayer, a useful counterbalance to the British weather and is, therefore, a crucial piece of kit.

Freedom of movement

John Sugden of Campbells of Beauly says: “For me, there are two clear advantages of a gilet. First and foremost, from a tailoring perspective, because they have no sleeves the freedom of movement is so much better than a jacket or coat, making it easier to swing through. Sleeves simply restrict the movement, even if the jacket has an action back (pleats in the shoulder). Tweeds can also be worn nicely over a lightweight waterproof gilet, ensuring that a full tweed suit can be worn on a wet day if necessary”.

Here is The Field’s pick of the best shooting gilets to wear.

With a robust front zipper, handy zipped pockets and smart contrast piping, the Alan Paine Aylsham Fleece Waistcoast comes in a variety of colours at a very reasonable price.

A windproof membrane has been placed between two layers of fleece to keep the elements out.

Warm, soft and yet hardwearing, these gilets are wearable over a shirt or a jumper, or under a coat.

Fast drying, durable and timelessly stylish, the Schöffel Oakham is a hugely popular option for sporting sorts both on and off the field.

Soft, luxurious but fit for purpose. This comfortable gilet is made of double thickness, pure cashmere.

A fantastic mid-layer for those extra chilly days in the field.

This quilted gilet features two handy pockets and cord to the inner collar with a stylish extra-large tartan lining.

This thermal fleece gilet is the bargain of the bunch, and comes in a variety of colours with a smart trim.

This fleece vest is warm and wind resistant, with a fun check lining and extremely useful inside zip pocket.

This noiseless and light gilet comes with a two-way zipper and handy pockets, and is fleece-lined for extra warmth.

This article was originally published in 2017 and has been updated.

