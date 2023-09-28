We lift the lid - or should that be open the door - on the best luxury advent calendars

In the last decade or so the prettily illustrated Advent calendar most remember from childhood – many with a Nativity scene or perhaps featuring snowy reindeer – has had an upgrade. First came chocolate treats for children and now there are hundreds of calendars filled with riches of all description aimed at adults. The most sought-after luxury Advent calendars fly off the shelves weeks before 1 December with some having registration for reservation and waitlists.

Here, The Field lifts the lid – or should that be opens the door – on the very best luxury Advent calendars.

The best luxury Advent calendars

Farmshop Advent Calendar

Daylesford Organic

£250

This replica of the Gloucestershire farmshop contains 25 treats to enjoy now housed in a reusable wooden box. Expect a marble cheese knife, organic candle, festive cocktails, preserves and chocolate. A child-friendly and reusable Christmas Tree Advent Calendar, £125, containing handmade decorations, chocolates and games is also available. For more information, click here.

Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar

Liberty

£250

If you want one, don’t hang around. This luxury beauty calendar sells out every year – not surprising given the contents of this year’s version are valued at over £1,000. It’s not unknown for the contents to be ‘re-gifted’ individually. For more information, click here.

Artisan Cheese Advent Calendar

Paxton & Whitfield

£150

A cheese-lover’s dream come true: three deliveries of eight different cheeses starting on 30 November, each chunk a minimum 75g and covering the very best of the classics and the more unusual varieties from Britain and Europe. For more information, click here.

Limited Edition Advent Calendar And Tin

Biscuiteers

£125

A hand-embroidered, reusable Christmas keepsake – made in collaboration with Emma Bridgewater -with 24 pockets made to fit the contents of the Advent tin that is included. This beautiful decoration can be enjoyed – and refilled – year after year. For more information, click here.

The Perfect Measure: 25 Whiskies Of The World

The Whisky Exchange

£145

Enjoy 25 tots of exceptional whiskies, including exclusive bottlings, under-the-radar insider secrets and all the quality favourites that The Whisky Exchange is known for. Expect intriguing finds from distilleries such as Craigellachie, Filey Bay, Dingle and Ichiro’s Malt. For more information, click here.

Countdown To Christmas Advent Box

Chococo

£27.50

Dorset-based Chococo has won over 120 Great Taste Awards and this Advent box is filled with 25 award-winning flavours. Expect Gingerbread Caramel, Tawny Port & Fig, and Chococo’s Christmas Pudding. The Christmas box is 100% plastic-free. Last-order date 28 November 2023. For more information, click here.

