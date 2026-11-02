When it comes to buying presents for the sporting gent, The Field's Christmas gift guide for men has got it all in the bag
The Christmas shopping panic can cease. Ditch the stress this festive season with our pick of sporting presents for the sporting man.
All products are independently selected by our editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more: https://www.futureplc.com/terms-conditions/
The Field’s Christmas Gift Guide For The Sporting Man
ICONS PATCH BEDALE WAXED JACKET
BARBOUR
Latest iteration of a countryside classic in sage.
♦ Price £299
LIGHT WAXED RUCKSACK
CROOTS
Made from 15oz canvas and leather with a jolly red lining.
♦ Price £299
PEWTER TANKARD
PURDEY
How keen shots down their pints. Can be personalised.
♦ Price £95
CIGAR CUTTER AND LEATHER CASE
DUNHILL
The precisely engineered blade – in goatskin leather case – cuts ring gauges of up to 44.
♦ Price £480
HODDER BELT
LANX
Made from Italian bull leather in Lancashire to last a lifetime.
♦ Price £120
SOFT-LEATHER FLY POUCH
PECHE LEATHER
Lamb-fleece-lined and inspired by a legendary Spey gillie
♦ Price £100
BARREL-CLEANING MOPS
BRITBORE
Dense wool makes keeping one’s gun tip-top a breeze.
♦ £12.50
BOURNBROOK 48-HOUR BAG
WESTLEY RICHARDS
The ultimate overnight bag. Inspired by gunmaking heritage and made to order.
♦ Price £1,900
UNISEX AKUBRA TRAVEL HAT
CAMPBELL’S OF BEAULY
Waterproof, pliable, iconic.
♦ Price £270
GRECIAN-STYLE DEERSKIN SLIPPERS
CHEANEY
Elegant and understated with a sumptuous suede sole.
♦ Price £195
HERITAGE WORSTED TROUSERS
CORDINGS
Strike a pose in these clean-fitting, bold trews.
♦ Price £195
BALLYVAUGHAN CLEATED MOCCASINS
DUBARRY
Super-comfortable but with grip fit for the great outdoors.
♦ Price £179
FAIRISLE SHAWL CARDIGAN
HACKETT
Deliciously soft wool-cashmere knit with horn buttons.
♦ Price £320
GREEN LAND ROVER CUFFLINKS
HARVIE & HUDSON
For those who want to inject a dash of rugged off-roading to their cuffs.
♦ Price £45
GREEN RAINBOW TROUT NECK GAITER
WINGO
Lightweight, colourful and quick drying for wherever one adventures.
♦ Price £24.99
CARTRIDGE BAG AND GUN SLIP STRAPS
FINE SHOOTING ACCESSORIES
Pick out kit in a crowd with a colourful, customisable strap.
♦ Price from £48
This article was originally published in 2024 and has been updated.