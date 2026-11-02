When it comes to buying presents for the sporting gent, The Field's Christmas gift guide for men has got it all in the bag

The Christmas shopping panic can cease. Ditch the stress this festive season with our pick of sporting presents for the sporting man.

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The Field’s Christmas Gift Guide For The Sporting Man

ICONS PATCH BEDALE WAXED JACKET

BARBOUR

Latest iteration of a countryside classic in sage.

♦ Price £299



LIGHT WAXED RUCKSACK

CROOTS



Made from 15oz canvas and leather with a jolly red lining.

♦ Price £299



PEWTER TANKARD

PURDEY

How keen shots down their pints. Can be personalised.

♦ Price £95







CIGAR CUTTER AND LEATHER CASE

DUNHILL

The precisely engineered blade – in goatskin leather case – cuts ring gauges of up to 44.

♦ Price £480





HODDER BELT

LANX

Made from Italian bull leather in Lancashire to last a lifetime.

♦ Price £120



SOFT-LEATHER FLY POUCH

PECHE LEATHER

Lamb-fleece-lined and inspired by a legendary Spey gillie

♦ Price £100

BARREL-CLEANING MOPS

BRITBORE

Dense wool makes keeping one’s gun tip-top a breeze.

♦ £12.50



BOURNBROOK 48-HOUR BAG

WESTLEY RICHARDS

The ultimate overnight bag. Inspired by gunmaking heritage and made to order.

♦ Price £1,900



UNISEX AKUBRA TRAVEL HAT

CAMPBELL’S OF BEAULY

Waterproof, pliable, iconic.

♦ Price £270

GRECIAN-STYLE DEERSKIN SLIPPERS

CHEANEY

Elegant and understated with a sumptuous suede sole.

♦ Price £195

HERITAGE WORSTED TROUSERS

CORDINGS

Strike a pose in these clean-fitting, bold trews.

♦ Price £195



BALLYVAUGHAN CLEATED MOCCASINS

DUBARRY

Super-comfortable but with grip fit for the great outdoors.

♦ Price £179



FAIRISLE SHAWL CARDIGAN

HACKETT

Deliciously soft wool-cashmere knit with horn buttons.

♦ Price £320

GREEN LAND ROVER CUFFLINKS

HARVIE & HUDSON

For those who want to inject a dash of rugged off-roading to their cuffs.

♦ Price £45

GREEN RAINBOW TROUT NECK GAITER

WINGO

Lightweight, colourful and quick drying for wherever one adventures.

♦ Price £24.99

CARTRIDGE BAG AND GUN SLIP STRAPS

FINE SHOOTING ACCESSORIES

Pick out kit in a crowd with a colourful, customisable strap.

♦ Price from £48

This article was originally published in 2024 and has been updated.