When it comes to buying presents for the sporting gent, The Field's Christmas gift guide for men has got it all in the bag

The Christmas shopping panic can cease. The Field‘s Christmas gift guide for men has it in the bag, with everything from gilets and journals to cufflinks and caps. Be sure to also take a look at our Christmas gift guide for women, plus our feature on luxury advent calendars and, for those with a long sporting wish list this Christmas, our guide to the best shooting coats, best shooting ties and best shooting jumpers.

The Field’s Christmas Gift Guide For Men

SLATE BLUE TWEED NEHRU WAISTCOAT

Sirplus

This beautifully tailored Nehru waistcoat, made from 100% Shetland wool, is ideal for layering in the field but more than smart enough to stand alone.

♦ Price £295

♦ Email info@sirplus.co.uk

♦ sirplus.co.uk



AUDLEY HOUSE MARQUETRY HUMIDOR

Purdey

A limited-edition copy of Purdey HQ with minute detail that will ensure cigars are stored in tip-top condition.

♦ Price £13,950

♦ Tel 020 7499 1801

♦ purdey.com



GMT DAY WATCH

Marloe

Choose from a wide range of colourful straps for this limited edition (of 600) watch. It has bold markings on a fresh, light sky-blue face.

♦ Price £699

♦ Tel 01577 208501

♦ marloewatchcompany.com



EIGHT PIECE TWEED CAP

Farlows

Made from 100% wool with a peak hand-sewn in Yorkshire, and now in new colours. A take-you-anywhere gift that looks the part at a point-to-point, on the peg or down the pub.

♦ Price £69.99

♦ Tel 01544 322311

farlows.co.uk





CANVAS WASH BAG

Bennett Winch

A beautifully made wash bag for men who take their grooming seriously.

♦ Price £325

♦ Tel 020 8798 2487

♦ bennettwinch.com



CL POCKET BINOCULARS

Swarovski Optik

Rugged, easy-to-use binoculars that fit comfortably in the hand. Available in two colours.

♦ Price £700

♦ Tel 01737 856812

♦ swarovskioptik.com





SILVER AND ENAMEL PHEASANT HEAD CUFFLINKS

Holland & Holland

Hallmarked silver cufflinks with a striking hand-painted cock pheasant head and the Holland & Holland emblem on the backfitting.

♦ Price £495

♦ Tel 020 7499 4411

♦ hollandandholland.com



SUTHERLAND BAG IN BRITISH MILLERAIN CAMO

Westley Ricahards

A hardy bag named after a hardy hunter, James Sutherland.

♦ Price £1,750

♦ Tel 0121 333 1900

♦ westleyrichards.com



PAISLEY SLIPPERS

New & Lingwood

Feet will feel like royalty in these sumptuous silk slippers with a quilted lining.

♦ Price £450

♦ Tel 0800 083 5102

♦ newandlingwood.com



ROMANCING RABBITS SPORTING SOCKS

Almost Unwearoutable

Practical shooting socks in a cheeky design sure to raise a smile and even eyebrows in the line.

♦ Price £65

♦ Tel 08445 044054

♦ almostunwearoutable.com



PORTABLE PUB BEER ENGINE

Henry Tuke’s Cabinet of Curiosities

Hand-crafted heaven for beer-loving guns.

♦ Price £1,000

♦ Email tom@henrytuke.com

♦ luxurymensgifts.co.uk

HOT SMOKING STARTER KIT

Hot Smoked

Everything you need to turn your barbecue into a smoker and get started.

♦ Price £35

♦ Tel 07973 739053

♦ hotsmoked.co.uk





BRUSHED COTTON GINGHAM SHIRT

Cordings

A generously cut, cosy shirt.

♦ Price £75

♦ Tel 207 758 4122

♦ cordings.co.uk

SAFARI LARGE FISHING BOOK

Noble Macmillan

Hand-bound, calfskin leather blind embossed fishing book in which to capture sporting memories with categorised columns.

♦ Price £199

♦ Tel 020 7581 4178

♦ noblemacmillan.com

