The Field’s Christmas gift guide for the sporting man

Charlotte Mackaness

When it comes to buying presents for the sporting gent, The Field's Christmas gift guide for men has got it all in the bag

Christmas gifts for men
TAGS:

The Christmas shopping panic can cease. Ditch the stress this festive season with our pick of sporting presents for the sporting man.

All products are independently selected by our editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more:  https://www.futureplc.com/terms-conditions/

The Field’s Christmas Gift Guide For The Sporting Man

ICONS PATCH BEDALE WAXED JACKET
BARBOUR

Latest iteration of a countryside classic in sage.
♦ Price £299

ICONS PATCH BEDALE WAXED JACKET BARBOUR

 

LIGHT WAXED RUCKSACK
CROOTS

Made from 15oz canvas and leather with a jolly red lining.
♦ Price £299

LIGHT WAXED RUCKSACK CROOTS

 

PEWTER TANKARD
PURDEY
How keen shots down their pints. Can be personalised.
♦ Price £95

PEWTER TANKARD PURDEY

CIGAR CUTTER AND LEATHER CASE
DUNHILL
The precisely engineered blade – in goatskin leather case – cuts ring gauges of up to 44.
♦ Price £480

CIGAR CUTTER AND LEATHER CASE DUNHILL

HODDER BELT
LANX
Made from Italian bull leather in Lancashire to last a lifetime.
♦ Price £120

HODDER BELT LANX

 

 

SOFT-LEATHER FLY POUCH
PECHE LEATHER
Lamb-fleece-lined and inspired by a legendary Spey gillie
♦ Price £100

SOFT-LEATHER FLY POUCH

BARREL-CLEANING MOPS
BRITBORE
Dense wool makes keeping one’s gun tip-top a breeze.
♦ £12.50

BARREL-CLEANING MOPS

 

BOURNBROOK 48-HOUR BAG
WESTLEY RICHARDS
The ultimate overnight bag. Inspired by gunmaking heritage and made to order.
♦ Price £1,900

overnight bag

UNISEX AKUBRA TRAVEL HAT
CAMPBELL’S OF BEAULY
Waterproof, pliable, iconic.
♦ Price £270

AKUBRA TRAVEL HAT

 

GRECIAN-STYLE DEERSKIN SLIPPERS
CHEANEY
Elegant and understated with a sumptuous suede sole.
♦ Price £195

DEERSKIN SLIPPERS

 

HERITAGE WORSTED TROUSERS
CORDINGS
Strike a pose in these clean-fitting, bold trews.
♦ Price £195
WORSTED TROUSERS

 

BALLYVAUGHAN CLEATED MOCCASINS
DUBARRY
Super-comfortable but with grip fit for the great outdoors.
♦ Price £179

CLEATED MOCCASINS

 

 

FAIRISLE SHAWL CARDIGAN
HACKETT
Deliciously soft wool-cashmere knit with horn buttons.
♦ Price £320

FAIRISLE SHAWL CARDIGAN

 

GREEN LAND ROVER CUFFLINKS
HARVIE & HUDSON
For those who want to inject a dash of rugged off-roading to their cuffs.
♦ Price £45

LAND ROVER CUFFLINKS

 

GREEN RAINBOW TROUT NECK GAITER
WINGO
Lightweight, colourful and quick drying for wherever one adventures.
♦ Price £24.99

NECK GAITER

CARTRIDGE BAG AND GUN SLIP STRAPS
FINE SHOOTING ACCESSORIES
Pick out kit in a crowd with a colourful, customisable strap.
♦ Price from £48

CARTRIDGE BAG AND GUN SLIP STRAPS

 

This article was originally published in 2024 and has been updated. 