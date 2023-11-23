Nothing encapsulates the jollity of the festive period quite like Christmas crackers: the silly hats, often sillier jokes and the keepsakes hidden inside. Here we round-up the most luxurious, stylish and fun.

The best Christmas crackers

Nothing encapsulates the jollity of the festive period quite like Christmas crackers: the silly hats, often sillier jokes and the keepsakes hidden inside. Here, The Field rounds up the most luxurious, stylish and fun.

ANNABEL JAMES PHEASANT CRACKERS

£19.95 for a box of six



These eco-friendly Christmas crackers are 100% plastic free and can be recycled. They feature a hand-tied red raffia bow and contain a paper hat, game and joke. The perfect addition to a Fieldy Christmas. For more information and to buy, click here.



FORTNUM & MASON EVERGREEN CRACKERS

£295 for a box of six



Are these elegant crackers almost too perfect to pull? Possibly, but it would be a waste of the Fortum’s delights found within that include tea towels, tea strainers and champagne stoppers. For more information and to buy, click here.

ELLA JAMES HELLEBORE CRACKERS

£29 for a box of six



Super-traditional red, green and white design on the outside and classic Christmas cracker gifts on the inside, such as metal nail clippers, packs of cards and tweezers. For more information and to buy, click here.



FOXDENTON GIN CHRISTMAS CRACKER SET

£ 26.50 for a box of six



Damson, spicy Christmas liqueur and sloe gin are among the treats in these crackers. Who wouldn’t want to find such a festive slug in their Christmas cracker? For more information and to buy, click here.

CLARIDGE’S CHRISTMAS CRACKERS

£90 for a box of six



Bring a bit of five-star luxury to your Christmas table with these stylish art deco-style crackers. They contain not just goodies including Bamford bath oil, caviar and a champagne stopper but a recipe from Claridge’s The Cocktail Book. For more information and to buy, click here.



LAKELAND ‘WHO AM I?’ CHRISTMAS CRACKERS

£19.99 for a box of six



These fun Christmas crackers contain reusable felt hats, cards, pencils and everything you need for a game of ‘Who Am I?’ while the roasted bird is resting or you’re digesting the Christmas pudding. For more information and to buy, click here.



NANCY & BETTY STUDIO PARTRIDGE IN A PEAR TREE CRACKERS

£39.95 for a box of six



Extraordinarily pretty and fully recyclable crackers with some lovely keepsakes inside – a wooden honey drizzler, nutmeg grater, yoyo and cookie cutter to name just some. For more information and to buy, click here.



BISCUITEERS BOX OF CRACKERS

£25 for a box of five



The ultimate waste-free Christmas crackers? These delicious and beautifully iced cracker-shaped lemon biscuits are sure to be gobbled up in no time. For more information and to buy, click here.



SOPHIE ALLPORT CHRISTMAS DOG CRACKERS

£22 for a box of six



One for dog lovers: rather fetching crackers festooned with a large gold bow and decorated with Christmassy hounds. Each one contains a joke, hat and a wooden tree decoration. For more information and to buy, click here.

FORTNUM’S MINI GEORGIAN ELEGANCE CRACKERS

£16 for a box of six



Eco-friendly and recyclable Christmas crackers to provide a pop of sparkle and festive cheer. They contain a hat, joke and burst of confetti. For more information and to buy, click here.



