A really appreciated and valuable gift need not be costly. Here The Field rounds up the best Christmas presents under £50

Sometimes the most appreciated, useful or just plain fun gifts are not the most expensive. If you’re looking for inspiration, The Field‘s guide to the best Christmas presents under £50 is here. You might also find our Christmas gift guide for women, Christmas gift guide for men, Christmas gift guide for children and Christmas gift guide for the home handy. We’ve even got a guide to the best presents for dogs. All are packed with brilliant ideas.

THE FIELD’S GUIDE TO THE BEST PRESENTS UNDER £50

BRUSSELS SPROUT BOXERS

Beaufort & Blake

These festive boxers are the perfect stocking filler whether you love or loathe the Christmas green.

♦ Price £27

♦ Tel 020 3793 2867

♦ beaufortandblake.com

CANVAS FORAGING BAG

Man & Bear

For the keen hunter-gatherer – a waxed canvas foraging pouch made in the New Forest with a leather case that can be personalised and attaches to a belt.

♦ Price £34

♦ Tel 01202 001415

♦ manandbear.co.uk





LEATHER LICENCE HOLDER

Le Chameau

A smart canvas-lined leather holder to keep licences secure. Two, clear A4 pockets – one for the shotgun, the other for firearms.

♦ Price £40

♦ Tel 01572 772444

♦ lechameau.com





HAND SCRUB SELECTION BOX

Tam Mason

Four hand-picked sugar hard scrubs for those often outdoors. Choose from 10 different blends, including black pepper and verbena, and ginger and grapefruit.

♦ Price £18

♦ Tel 07764 576162

♦ tammason.co.uk

CHRISTMAS LIQUEUR

Foxdenton

Winslow plums and a blend of spices, including cloves, ginger and cinnamon all served up in a delightfully festive bottle.

♦ Price £22.50

♦ Tel 01280 824855

♦ foxdentonestate.co.uk





HOUND SOCKS

Country Mouse

Bring cheer to the sock drawer with these organic cotton aubergine men’s sock with a repeat hound pattern. Available in sizes 8-11.

♦ Price £14

♦ Tel 01344 422730

♦ countrymouse.co.uk





DOG SHAMPOO BARS

Kind2

Soap-free shampoo bars that are easy to use when washing a wriggling dog. Choose either neem and lavender or a fragrance-free version for sensitive skin.

♦ Price £10

♦ Email hello@kind2.me

♦ kind2.me





ON THE EDGE

Oliver Preston

A new book of cartoons by friend of The Field Oliver Preston. His acutely observed, on-point cartoons would make even Scrooge smile.

♦ Price £20

♦ Tel 01666 502638

♦ oliverpreston.com





MAGAZINE SUBSCRIPTION

The Field

Save the best until last! The sporting bible, brimming with carefully curated content, delivered every month to your door.

♦ Price £23.99 every six months

♦ thefieldsubs.co.uk/gift23





To help you get in the Christmas mood, why not take a peak at this article on luxury advent calendars. Alternatively, if someone you know has a lot of sporting kit on their Christmas list, why not check out our guides to the best caps for shooting, the best ear defenders, the best shirts for shooting and the best shooting coats.

All products are independently selected by our editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more https://www.futureplc.com/terms-conditions/