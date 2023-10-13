If you have young guns to buy for this year, look no further than The Field's Christmas gift guide for children for the perfect present

If you’re short on ideas on what to buy the young guns this year, worry not. The Field‘s Christmas gift guide for children is here to help with everything from ponchos to party boxes. For more Christmas inspiration, be sure to take a look at our other invaluable seasonal features, including our Christmas gift guide for men, Christmas gift guide for women and our peek at luxury advent calendars.

The Field’s Christmas Gift Guide

LEAF GREEN AYLSHAM GILET

Alan Paine

This gilet is a firm favourite with young Fielders aged three to 16, now in a new, fresh shade of green.

♦ Price £69.95

♦ Tel 01623 415775

♦ alanpaine.co.uk





DEFENDER THANK YOU CARDS

Doodling Lucy

Pack of eight A6 cards that will encourage even reluctant writers to put pen to paper.

♦ Price £12.95

♦ Email info@doodlinglucy.com

♦ doodlinglucy.com





VENIARDS FLY-TYING KIT AND VICE

Farlows

Everything for a keen beginner or even an established tyer requires to tie hundreds of patterns. Should make for a quite Christmas afternoon.

♦ Price £93.99

♦ Tel 01544 322311

♦ farlows.co.uk





ROLL-NECK BLANKET PONCHO

Pine & Bear

Irresistibly snug hand-stitched fleece poncho faced in a checked flannel. Available in four colours.

♦ Price £75

♦ Email info@pineandbear.co.uk

♦ pineandbear.co.uk





PERSONALISED ARMY AMMO BOX

Little Hero London

Original army surplus metal boxes for stashing booty from sweets to secret finds, personalised with up to 20 letters.

♦ Price £30

♦ Email hq@littlehero.london

♦ littlehero.london





AMBROSE QUILTED JACKET

Joules

Dapper and warm jacket with smart brass poppers and corduroy detailing for field-loving smalls.

♦ Price £49.95

♦ Tel 0345 250 7160

♦ joules.com





PARTYBOX ENCORE

JBL

Splashproof wireless speaker with show that syncs to the beat, plus a wireless microphone. Party perfection.

♦ Price £251.99

♦ Tel 01612 223325

♦ uk.jbl.com





HAND AND WRIST WARMERS

Stormchase

Practical, washable hand and wrist warmers for hunting, fishing and shooting days. Available in three sizes and an array of colours.

♦ Price £15

♦ Tel 07850 695661

♦ storm-chase.co.uk





BOBBY BAG

Go Emu

Versatile and colourful water-resistant bag with a myriad of uses: pencil case, wash bag, plaiting bands, secret finds….

♦ Price from £24.50

♦ Tel 07713 986406

♦ go-emu.com





THELWELL PONY T-SHIRT PAINTING BOX

Fabdabdo

Four stencils in this special edition box – with a choice of either original/natural or ‘go bright’ palette – with which to create funky t-shirt featuring these much-loved designs.

♦ Price from £40

♦ Tel 020 3745 2565

♦ fabdabdo.co.uk





More useful guides from The Field

If you’re Christmas shopping for those who would love to find sporting kit in their stocking, be sure to take a look at our round-ups of the best shooting socks, the best gumboots, the best shooting coats, the best ear defenders, the best gilets and much, much more.

All products are independently selected by our editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more – https://www.futureplc.com/terms-conditions/