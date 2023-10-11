If you have a sporting Diana to buy for this year, look no further than The Field's Christmas gift guide for women for the perfect present

The Christmas shopping panic can cease. The Field‘s Christmas gift guide for women is here to help with everything from gilets and jumpsuits to berets and bags. Be sure to also take a look at our Christmas gift guide for men, our guide to luxury advent calendars and, if the gentlemen in your life has a long list of kit on his letter for Father Christmas, our guide to the best shooting coats, best shooting ties and best cartridge bags.

The Field’s Christmas Gift Guide For Women

VELVET JUMPSUIT

House of Bruar

Striking velvet jumpsuit in aubergine or black to ensure you’re the glamorous guest on this year’s festive circuit. Snowball anyone?

♦ Price £149.95

♦ Tel 01796 483236

♦ houseofbruar.com



COWHIDE BELT

Zulucow

Nguni cow hide finished with a brushed buckle. Available in three sizes for the best fit.

♦ Price £55

♦ Tel 07983 627710

♦ zulucow.co.uk

CALF LEATHER SPORTING GLOVE

Purdey

Silk-lined, water-resistant gloves packed with technical features for comfort and performance.

♦ Price £225

♦ Tel 020 7499 1801

♦ www.purdey.com



LEOPARD PRINT AND GOLD ENAMEL CUFF

Halcyon Days

Handcrafted and decorated in England. A roaringly good gift for girls of all ages.

♦ Price £495

♦ Tel 01782 652810

♦ halcyondays.co.uk



GREEN HERRINGBONE SHOOTING VEST

Lucan

All the technical features one would expect but with added flair, not least the removable raccoon fur collar.

♦ Price £425

♦ Tel 07855 776045

♦ lucanfashion.com



DIAMOND POINT FOUNTAIN PEN

Tiffany & Co

Thank-you letters will be far from a chore with this luxurious pen crafted from sterling silver and 18ct gold.

♦ Price £1,425

♦ Tel 0800 160 1837

♦ tiffany.co.uk



SOHO CAMERA BAG

Holland Cooper

Stylishly sleek and compact suede bag that’s more than roomy enough for the essentials.

♦ Price £249

♦ Tel 01608 658063

♦ hollandcooper.com



GOLD FEATHR BROOCH

Hancocks

An 18ct Hermes feather brooch sure to send the giver straight to the top of the Christmas card list – or under the mistletoe.

♦ Price £4,950

♦ Tel 020 7493 8904

♦ hancocks-london.com



LYCRA NECK TUBE

Foxy Pheasant

Reversible double-layer neck tubes handmade in Pembrokeshire with fish, gamebird and tweed designs. Eminently useful as well as pretty.

♦ Price £34.95

♦ Tel 01437 532821

♦ foxypheasant.co.uk



FAIRISLE BERET

Campbell’s of Beauly

Made of lambswool and knitted in the Borders in a selection of rich berry colours.

♦ Price £45

♦ Tel 01463 782239

♦ campbellsofbeauly.com



