Stuck for a gift for a sporting lady? Any one of these would be happily received.
The Christmas shopping panic can cease. The Field’s Christmas gift guide for women is here to help with everything. If you’re buying for a sporting chap, take a look at The Field’s Christmas Gift Guide For The Sporting Man.
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OPERA COAT
Ridley
Make a statement with timeless, velvety elegance
♦ Price £1,299
ECRU TWILLY
Holland Cooper
A pure silk tie with no end of uses: neck scarf, bag embellishment, hair tie …
♦ Price £79
BALMORAL CAPE
Really Wild
In festive cranberry tweed with 20% of the purchase price going to The King’s Trust
♦ Price £995
‘PEACOCKING’ HEADBAND
Lisa von Hallwyl Millinery
Make a statement with this spectacular feather headpiece.
♦ Price from £95
CHELSEA NOMADE BOOTS
Le Chameau
Extraordinarily versatile and chic short gumboots.
♦ Price £100
GREEN LEATHER GLOVES
Royal Collection Trust x Dents
Exceptionally soft hairsheep leather gloves. Quite literally, fit for a Queen.
♦ Price £95
BRINDISI SILK PYJAMAS
Derek Rose
Pure silk with mother-of-pearl buttons: the sumptuous way to snooze.
♦ Price £715
TWEED BAKER BOY CAP
On The Peg
A British-made cap, lined with satin
♦ Price £90
FOX TRINKET BOX
Adams & Mack
Acacia wood box with solid-brass lid ideal for jewellery or keys.
♦ Price £95.99
GREEN TARTAN GILET
Pod & Pip
A hard-wearing wardrobe stable in eye-catching, cosy tartan.
♦ Price £165