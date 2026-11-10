Stuck for a gift for a sporting lady? Any one of these would be happily received.

The Christmas shopping panic can cease. The Field’s Christmas gift guide for women is here to help with everything. If you’re buying for a sporting chap, take a look at The Field’s Christmas Gift Guide For The Sporting Man.

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OPERA COAT

Ridley

Make a statement with timeless, velvety elegance

♦ Price £1,299



ECRU TWILLY

Holland Cooper

A pure silk tie with no end of uses: neck scarf, bag embellishment, hair tie …

♦ Price £79

BALMORAL CAPE

Really Wild

In festive cranberry tweed with 20% of the purchase price going to The King’s Trust

♦ Price £995

‘PEACOCKING’ HEADBAND

Lisa von Hallwyl Millinery

Make a statement with this spectacular feather headpiece.

♦ Price from £95

CHELSEA NOMADE BOOTS

Le Chameau

Extraordinarily versatile and chic short gumboots.

♦ Price £100

GREEN LEATHER GLOVES

Royal Collection Trust x Dents

Exceptionally soft hairsheep leather gloves. Quite literally, fit for a Queen.

♦ Price £95

BRINDISI SILK PYJAMAS

Derek Rose

Pure silk with mother-of-pearl buttons: the sumptuous way to snooze.

♦ Price £715

TWEED BAKER BOY CAP

On The Peg

A British-made cap, lined with satin

♦ Price £90

FOX TRINKET BOX

Adams & Mack

Acacia wood box with solid-brass lid ideal for jewellery or keys.

♦ Price £95.99



GREEN TARTAN GILET

Pod & Pip

A hard-wearing wardrobe stable in eye-catching, cosy tartan.

♦ Price £165