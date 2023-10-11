If you have a sporting Diana to buy for this year, look no further than The Field's Christmas gift guide for women for the perfect present
The Christmas shopping panic can cease. The Field‘s Christmas gift guide for women is here to help with everything from gilets and jumpsuits to berets and bags. Be sure to also take a look at our Christmas gift guide for men, our guide to luxury advent calendars and, if the gentlemen in your life has a long list of kit on his letter for Father Christmas, our guide to the best shooting coats, best shooting ties and best cartridge bags.
The Field’s Christmas Gift Guide For Women
VELVET JUMPSUIT
House of Bruar
Striking velvet jumpsuit in aubergine or black to ensure you’re the glamorous guest on this year’s festive circuit. Snowball anyone?
♦ Price £149.95
♦ Tel 01796 483236
♦ houseofbruar.com
COWHIDE BELT
Zulucow
Nguni cow hide finished with a brushed buckle. Available in three sizes for the best fit.
♦ Price £55
♦ Tel 07983 627710
♦ zulucow.co.uk
CALF LEATHER SPORTING GLOVE
Purdey
Silk-lined, water-resistant gloves packed with technical features for comfort and performance.
♦ Price £225
♦ Tel 020 7499 1801
♦ www.purdey.com
LEOPARD PRINT AND GOLD ENAMEL CUFF
Halcyon Days
Handcrafted and decorated in England. A roaringly good gift for girls of all ages.
♦ Price £495
♦ Tel 01782 652810
♦ halcyondays.co.uk
GREEN HERRINGBONE SHOOTING VEST
Lucan
All the technical features one would expect but with added flair, not least the removable raccoon fur collar.
♦ Price £425
♦ Tel 07855 776045
♦ lucanfashion.com
DIAMOND POINT FOUNTAIN PEN
Tiffany & Co
Thank-you letters will be far from a chore with this luxurious pen crafted from sterling silver and 18ct gold.
♦ Price £1,425
♦ Tel 0800 160 1837
♦ tiffany.co.uk
SOHO CAMERA BAG
Holland Cooper
Stylishly sleek and compact suede bag that’s more than roomy enough for the essentials.
♦ Price £249
♦ Tel 01608 658063
♦ hollandcooper.com
GOLD FEATHR BROOCH
Hancocks
An 18ct Hermes feather brooch sure to send the giver straight to the top of the Christmas card list – or under the mistletoe.
♦ Price £4,950
♦ Tel 020 7493 8904
♦ hancocks-london.com
LYCRA NECK TUBE
Foxy Pheasant
Reversible double-layer neck tubes handmade in Pembrokeshire with fish, gamebird and tweed designs. Eminently useful as well as pretty.
♦ Price £34.95
♦ Tel 01437 532821
♦ foxypheasant.co.uk
FAIRISLE BERET
Campbell’s of Beauly
Made of lambswool and knitted in the Borders in a selection of rich berry colours.
♦ Price £45
♦ Tel 01463 782239
♦ campbellsofbeauly.com
