If you’re feeling in need of inspiration for what to buy those who love to entertain, worry not. The Field‘s Christmas gift guide for the home is here to help with everything from baubles to backgammon. For more Christmas inspiration, be sure to take a look at our other seasonal features, including our Christmas gift guide for children, Christmas gift guide for men, Christmas gift guide for women and our peek behind the door of luxury advent calendars.

CHAMPAGNE BATH

Life of Riley

What to give the bon vivant who has everything? A leather-handled champagne bath, of course. This holds six bottles for the ultimate chilled Christmas.

♦ Price £249

♦ Tel 01799 551813

♦ lifeofrileyonline.co.uk





PARTRIDGE BAUBLES

Annabel James

Dress your tree the Fieldy festive way with these large green baubles featuring a partridge on either a green or antique red background.

♦ Price £6.95

♦ Tel 0345 548 0210

♦ annabeljames.co.uk



RED ACORN TABLECLOTH

KaHo Prints

Rich-red, heavy organic cotton, block-printed tablecloth guaranteed to bring some festive cheer and warmth to celebrations.

♦ Price £75

♦ Email kahoprints@gmail.com

♦ kahoprints.com





ASSORTED CHRISTMAS HAMPER BAG

Chococo

Chocoholics will think all their Christmases have come at once with this bag of goodies from an award-winning artisan producer.

♦ Price £65

♦ Tel 01929 421777

♦ chococo.co.uk





VAPOR BACKGAMMON SET

Jonathan Adler

Deco style or ’80s bling? You decide but not up for debate is the timeless appeal of backgammon, and this set is brimming with cocktail-imbibing, club vibes.

♦ Price £425

♦ Tel 020 7589 9563

♦ uk.jonathanadler.com





LONDON DRY GIN

Mallard Point

Rutland-distilled gin notable not just for its deliciousness but also the aluminium bottle and clever boxing that makes pre-paid returns for a refill effortless. Cheers to that.

♦ Price £42

♦ Tel 07850 912169

♦ mallardpoint.co.uk





BOXED SET OF CORONATION TABLE MATS

Club Matters

Artist Sophie Walbeoffe captured events at HM The King’s Coronation in vibrant watercolours. These are reproduced in six limited-edition table mats. A talking point at festive tables for years to come.

♦ Price £120

♦ Tel 01962 771275

♦ clubmatters.com





STERLING SILVER COCK AND HEN PHEASANT CANDLESTICKS

Theo Fennell

With intricate scroll details, engraving and crafted entirely by hand in Chelsea, these 10in silver candlesticks will wow everyone, be it their lucky recipients or their dinner guests.

♦ Price £25,000

♦ Tel 020 7591 5003

♦ theofennell.com





COCKTAIL EDITION BOX

Claridge’s

Everything you need for an evening at The Fumoir but at home: this beautifully boxed gift contains two glasses, two bottles of Claridge’s pre-mixed Old Fashioned and Negroni, a cocktail book, and even nuts and olives.

♦ Price £150

♦ Tel 020 7629 8860

♦ shop.claridges.co.uk





HUNTING FOR A RECIPE

Cheshire Hunt

Updated for 2023, a new version of the ultimate hunt cookery book with over 100 recipes from hunts across the globe.

♦ Price £35

♦ Email cheshirecookbook@gmail.com





All products are independently selected by our editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more – https://www.futureplc.com/terms-conditions/