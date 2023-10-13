If you have young guns to buy for this year, look no further than The Field's Christmas gift guide for children for the perfect present
If you’re short on ideas on what to buy the young guns this year, worry not. The Field‘s Christmas gift guide for children is here to help with everything from ponchos to party boxes. For more Christmas inspiration, be sure to take a look at our other invaluable seasonal features, including our Christmas gift guide for men, Christmas gift guide for women and our peek at luxury advent calendars.
The Field’s Christmas Gift Guide
LEAF GREEN AYLSHAM GILET
Alan Paine
This gilet is a firm favourite with young Fielders aged three to 16, now in a new, fresh shade of green.
♦ Price £69.95
♦ Tel 01623 415775
♦ alanpaine.co.uk
DEFENDER THANK YOU CARDS
Doodling Lucy
Pack of eight A6 cards that will encourage even reluctant writers to put pen to paper.
♦ Price £12.95
♦ Email info@doodlinglucy.com
♦ doodlinglucy.com
VENIARDS FLY-TYING KIT AND VICE
Farlows
Everything for a keen beginner or even an established tyer requires to tie hundreds of patterns. Should make for a quite Christmas afternoon.
♦ Price £93.99
♦ Tel 01544 322311
♦ farlows.co.uk
ROLL-NECK BLANKET PONCHO
Pine & Bear
Irresistibly snug hand-stitched fleece poncho faced in a checked flannel. Available in four colours.
♦ Price £75
♦ Email info@pineandbear.co.uk
♦ pineandbear.co.uk
PERSONALISED ARMY AMMO BOX
Little Hero London
Original army surplus metal boxes for stashing booty from sweets to secret finds, personalised with up to 20 letters.
♦ Price £30
♦ Email hq@littlehero.london
♦ littlehero.london
AMBROSE QUILTED JACKET
Joules
Dapper and warm jacket with smart brass poppers and corduroy detailing for field-loving smalls.
♦ Price £49.95
♦ Tel 0345 250 7160
♦ joules.com
PARTYBOX ENCORE
JBL
Splashproof wireless speaker with show that syncs to the beat, plus a wireless microphone. Party perfection.
♦ Price £251.99
♦ Tel 01612 223325
♦ uk.jbl.com
HAND AND WRIST WARMERS
Stormchase
Practical, washable hand and wrist warmers for hunting, fishing and shooting days. Available in three sizes and an array of colours.
♦ Price £15
♦ Tel 07850 695661
♦ storm-chase.co.uk
BOBBY BAG
Go Emu
Versatile and colourful water-resistant bag with a myriad of uses: pencil case, wash bag, plaiting bands, secret finds….
♦ Price from £24.50
♦ Tel 07713 986406
♦ go-emu.com
