The best country Christmas cards for sporting festive cheer

Spread suitably sporting festive cheer this Christmas with cards that have proper country credentials and support a cracking cause. Take your pick from The Field’s choice of the best country Christmas cards for 2018.

THE BEST COUNTRY CHRISTMAS CARDS

Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust

2017 was a second successive record-breaking year for the GWCT’s Christmas cards, with over 4,000 packs sold, so order early if you want a selection this year. The five designs available this year have been painted exclusively for the charity by leading wildlife artists, including Owen Williams, Rodger McPhail, Jason Lowe, Ashley Boon and cartoonist Loon. All proceeds will go towards supporting the Trust’s vital work.

Price: prices start at £5.50 for a pack for 10

To buy: call 01425 652381 or visit www.gwct.org.uk.

The Quorn Hunt Supporters Association

For 2018, the Quorn Hunt Supporter’s Association has selected a painting by a renowned local artist for their festive design. The painting by Fred Haycock shows the Quorn hounds on Burrough Hill. The cards are sure to be a hit with festive hunters.

Price: £5 for a pack of 10 cards, plus £1.50 for p&p

To buy: contact quornhuntsa@gmail.com

Countryside Alliance

The Countryside Alliance Christmas cards are always a popular choice, so hurry if want one of their festive designs for 2018. There is a huge selection available from well-known rural and sporting artists and all designs can be personalised. The Countryside Alliance 2018 calendar is also available now.

Price: prices start at £4.99

To buy: call 0370 270 9011 and visit www.countryside-alliance.org

Hunt Staff Benefit Society

The Hunt Staff Benefit Society have two sporting Christmas card designs available this year, with images kindly donated by Daniel Crane and Jo Stockdale. All proceeds form an important part of the year’s fundraising efforts, to help boost the pensions of retired Hunt Staff and add value to the future pensions for current Hunt Staff.

Price: prices start at £6.50 for a pack of 10 cards

To buy: email Lucy Stevens on hsbs2@mfha.co.uk or telephone 01285 653001 for an order form

Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution

Every year sales of the Christmas cards help support the crucial work of the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution, farming’s oldest and largest welfare charity. RABI financially supports farming people of all ages in hardships. There are seven design available this year in packs of 10.

Price: £4.50 for a pack of 10 cards

To buy: visit rabi.org.uk for an order form or phone 01268 888217

The Woodland Trust

The Woodland Trust have a wonderful selection of Christmas cards available this year, including fun bumper packs with a selection of designs. All cards are printed on FSC certified card. Sales of the cards help support our leading woodland conservation charity, who work to increase native woodland cover, restore ancient woods and protect all of our existing woodland.

Price: prices start at £3.99 for a pack of 8

To buy: visit www.woodlandtrustshop.com

The Air Ambulance Service



There are few charities closer to the hearts of sporting sorts than the Air Ambulance Service. There are 12 Christmas cards available this year. Profits will go towards their vital, life-saving work, reacting quickly and efficiently to emergencies. Cards come in packs of 10, and there is availability to buy a pack of 10 featuring two different designs.

Price: prices start at £2.95 for a pack of 10

To buy: visit their ebay store

Mark Davies Injured Riders Fund

The Mark Davies Injured Riders Fund have four festive designs available this year. Two of the designs were painted by Jane Davies, one of the Fund’s co-founders who sadly passed away this year. This year they are not using plastic wrapping on their cards and you can opt for a personalised greeting. Proceeds will go towards the fund’s working supporting people injured in horse-related accidents, campaigning on safety and raising awareness of issues affecting equestrians of all levels.

Price: £6.50 for a pack of 10 cards

To buy: visit mdirf.co.uk

The Injured Jockeys Fund

The Injured Jockeys Fund Christmas cards are now, incredibly, in their 54th year of production. This year’s design, ‘Silent Footfall’ has been specially painted for the Fund by renowned equine artist, Daniel Crane. The cards are printed on FSC accredited sustainable forest card, and it is possible to personalise them. All proceeds will go towards the fund’s important work providing support to jockeys past or present who are injured, unable to ride or generally in need.

Price: £7.50 for a pack of 10 cards

To buy: visit ijf.org.uk

World Horse Welfare

This festive, tartan design is one of several Christmas cards available from World Horse Welfare this year. Cards come in packs of 10, and proceeds will go towards the charity’s work supporting horses in need in the UK and around the world.

Price: £3.95 for a pack of 10 cards

To buy: visit worldhorsewelfare.org