Where to buy the best Christmas turkeys

The shop shelves may be laden with them, but picking out the best Christmas turkey will make your festive feast one to remember. Choose from The Field’s pick of the best Christmas turkeys. And have it delivered straight to your front door for the 25th.

The turkey may be the centrepiece, but no festive feast is complete without a pud to set alight. Follow our best Christmas pudding and brandy butter recipes to really impress your guests. There’s just one rule: no microwaves.

THE BEST CHRISTMAS TURKEYS

Whole organic bronze turkey, Daylesford

Daylesford choose the raise Bronze turkeys because of their inquisitive nature and inclination to roam and explore. The turkeys are reared outdoors with a wide grassy range to forage upon. This natural diet gives makes the white and brown meat second to none, with a distinctive full flavour and moist texture. Excellent served with all the trimmings if you have a full house on the 25th.

Price: £102 for 6kg

Buy: online at www.daylesford.com or call 0800 083 1233. Delivery dates are 20, 21 and 22 December 2018.

Turkey breast with chestnut, plumped fruit and Christmas spice, Farmison & Co

Farmison & Co are on a mission: to encourage the nation to eat better meat. And they certainly have a super selection for Christmas, including the turkey breast with chestnut, plumped fruit and Christmas spice – which was awarded “Best Prepared Turkey” by iNews. The turkeys are supplied by Loose Birds – preferred supplier to some of the country’s favourite chefs – from their free range haven in Harome, on the edge of the North York moors. Developed by their in-house, Michelin Star chef, this centrepiece will easily serve 8 – and is an option easy on the wallet.

Price: £45

Buy: online at www.farmison.com. Delivery between 4th and 22nd December 2018.

Boned and Stuffed Free Range Bronze Turkey, Piper’s Farm

Piper’s Farm mean it when they say their turkeys are properly free range. Their Bronze turkeys are a traditional, slow-growing breed, and they spend their summer outside ranging freely while being fed a natural diet of cereals, grass, nettles fodder beet and cider apples. They are allowed to grow slowly to reach natural maturity. They are then dry plucked and hung for two weeks to develop their wonderful texture and depth of flavour. The boned and stuffed turkey is ideal if you are feeding a crowd on the 25th. It has the same drama as a whole oven-ready bird, but is easier to carve and fit in the oven to feed many guests.

Price: prices start at £116 for 4kg

Buy: online at www.pipersfarm.com

Medium turkey, Riverford

Riverford raise the much-celebrated bronze turkeys, a slow-growing, traditional breed, on three family farms near their base in Devon. Slow-grown, organic and free range, their medium turkey will generously feed 9-10 people, and comes with the giblets for the best, proper gravy.

Price: Prices start at £21.45 for a joint, £96.55 for medium turkey

Buy: buy online at www.riverford.co.uk. Order now for deliveries from 20 December 2018.

Cranberry burst turkey parcel, Waitrose

Waitrose have an enormous range turkey crowns, stuffed turkeys and whole birds, but their cranberry burst turkey parcel is an excellent choice for a smaller Christmas gathering. It would make the perfect centrepiece to a Christmas table, stuffed with fruity pork sausagemeat, draped in bacon and with a surprise, oozy cranberry centre – the perfect combination of sweet, savoury and smoky.

Price: £45

Buy: online at www.waitrose.com

Whole free range bronze turkey, Copas Turkeys

Copas Traditional Turkeys are a truly family business, loved by some of Britain’s best butchers, farm shops, delis and food halls as well as a loyal following of home delivery and farm gate customers. They continue to use the same values and artisan methods, believing that the best turkey has a long life and room to roam. They also continue to use age old production processes, including hand plucking and game hanging. Their whole Bronze turkey comes in a box with giblets, herbs, a handy receipt leaflet and pop-up timer.

Price: for a whole turkey, prices start at £60

Buy: online at www.copasturkeys.co.uk